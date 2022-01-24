Jessica Nkosi wants to focus more on her craft this year

While storytelling is what she does best, Jessica Nkosi plans to be more intentional with her craft this year.

In the last eight years, the actor has captured the small screen as regal Qondi in Isibaya and villainous Thando Sebata in The Queen. She also starred in the short-lived television drama Ayeye.

The 32-year-old leading lady admits that while the acting industry is tough and challenging, her journey has been nothing but a blessing.

“I recently celebrated my birthday and now that I am a year older, I have somewhat gone through a rebirth," Nkosi says.

"I would like to see myself growing in avenues where my craft is more enhanced. Acting is my first love and I see myself tapping more in that space.

Nkosi is enjoying her villain character in The Queen, a role that last year won her a Royalty Soapie Award.

“Thando is definitely the opposite of Qondi who I played in Isibaya. She is a very dangerous woman," Nkosi says.