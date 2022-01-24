Jessica Nkosi wants to focus more on her craft this year
'Acting is my first love, I see myself tapping more in that space'
While storytelling is what she does best, Jessica Nkosi plans to be more intentional with her craft this year.
In the last eight years, the actor has captured the small screen as regal Qondi in Isibaya and villainous Thando Sebata in The Queen. She also starred in the short-lived television drama Ayeye.
The 32-year-old leading lady admits that while the acting industry is tough and challenging, her journey has been nothing but a blessing.
“I recently celebrated my birthday and now that I am a year older, I have somewhat gone through a rebirth," Nkosi says.
"I would like to see myself growing in avenues where my craft is more enhanced. Acting is my first love and I see myself tapping more in that space.
Nkosi is enjoying her villain character in The Queen, a role that last year won her a Royalty Soapie Award.
“Thando is definitely the opposite of Qondi who I played in Isibaya. She is a very dangerous woman," Nkosi says.
"She’s the type that shoots first and asks questions later. I always enjoy every character that I play but I am really enjoying Thando more. Most of the time before I act out a scene written on the script, I’d laugh my life away and then pick up a gun and shoot at Harriet [Connie Ferguson] – that’s how cutthroat she is.
“The only similarities I have with her is that she borrows my voice and my body… I am nothing like her – she’s way too vicious."
In preparation for the role, Nkosi had to learn how to properly handle a gun.
The secret to Nkosi's success has been to respect her craft.
“Once you don’t respect what you do, it will show. If you do the opposite and take a more serious charge, production houses find it easier working with someone who is more focused," Nkosi says.
"I realised at an early stage that this is my dream and I was privileged enough to be blessed with this huge blessing that is my career."
With the dawn of a new year, Nkosi adds that she’s aligned herself to achieve more of her goals this year which will help grow her brand.
“I don’t want to give away what it is that I’ve got planned but I hope to achieve quite a lot this year,” she says.
