Skuzabell taken off air after missing Lesedi FM's New Year's eve show

Popular Lesedi FM presenter Nkunyana Nkunyana affectionately known as Skuzabell has landed in hot water after supposedly going AWOL for the station's coveted New Year's eve special.

According to three independent sources known to Sowetan, who asked to remain anonymous, Nkunyana has been taken off schedule for January as a result of missing the anticipated show and leaving listeners disappointed.

Gugu Ntuli, group executive: corporate affairs and marketing at SABC, confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that Nkunyana has been unscheduled by the station and declined to comment further.

"The SABC can confirm that Mr Nkunyana Nkunyana has been unscheduled. As this is an internal matter between the SABC and Nkunyana, the SABC has no further comment," Ntuli said.

Nkunyana, who hosts the popular show Ke Ya Le Wena on weekends between 12pm and 3pm, denied that he was placed under suspension and said he was on leave.

“I don’t know anything about suspension and it is not true that I did not go to work on December 31. The suspension is a lie. I am currently on leave, going back next week. I was on duty on the first of January,” Nkunyana said.