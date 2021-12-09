How To Ruin Christmas returns with a little bit of sincerity

What do you like about the new season?

It has more heart and healing. We get to see the characters touch on a little bit more serious things that we don’t get to see in a comedy… it’s not just a laugh a minute, there’s a little bit of sincerity.

How has it been producing the series?

Seeing that I don’t have any children, I like to think of this series as my child. Season one was more like a baby and everyone liked it and now the baby is a bit grown up, it’s more like a toddler with a little bit of personality who goes on an adventure. This series is a continuation that makes sense that follows through so seamlessly. Now that everyone is in tune with their characters, we plan to show you more.

Was it challenging shooting both these seasons?

With the pandemic and KwaZulu-Natal riots, I can say it was quite challenging because everything was just thrown at us. We started production when the third wave began, it was insane. We had to ensure to implement Covid-19 precautions and had to do weekly tests.

Things got a little bit complicated when we reached KZN with the riots because places we wanted to shoot at suddenly became unavailable to us. Seeing that we didn’t want to lose what was already on the page, our main focus was how to pivot in the moment. I think it’s complete madness that we shot a series in July and it’s out in December – that to me is a testament to everyone working and supporting it.