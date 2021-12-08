Stern’s festive gift guide has specials on spoils for everyone
Whether you’re shopping for a cool uncle, hopeless romantic or the family favourite, the jeweller has made finding the perfect present easy and fun
Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year — except for the hassle of finding the perfect presents for everyone on your list.
To help you focus on making memories with your loved ones instead of stressing about shopping, Sterns has curated a festive gift guide that has something for everyone.
To make things even easier, the jeweller has dreamt up nine types of family members. All you have to do is pick the one that best matches the person you’re shopping for, and you’ll find a selection of gifts they’ll be delighted to find under the tree:
The life of the party
Bubbly, outgoing and full of light, they’re sure to appreciate a Police watch and Bluetooth speaker set — that way they’ll know when it’s time to get the party started and be able to create a vibe by turning up the volume on their playlists.
The hopeless romantics
She’s caring, kind and showers you with love — now’s your chance to return the favour with a stunning sterling silver cubic zirconia and freshwater pearl pendant and stud earring set.
The fit fam
Easy-going and adventurous, they’re also super active, which is why they’d enjoy being able to track their fitness goals using a hi-tech smartwatch.
The cool uncle and DIY dad
Not all big-hearted superheroes wear capes — if they’re lucky enough to get one for Christmas, they also sport stylish Icon ring and pendant sets.
The fashionistas
Fashionistas dress to the nines with confidence; a Minx watch and necklace set would be the perfect finishing touch for any of their stylish ensembles.
The free spirits
These creatives care about the environment and can’t wait to book their next travel adventure. Make sure they’ll be on time for their plane or train by gifting them a Tempo watch and charm bracelet set.
The connectors
These supportive, charismatic women bring the family together and so they deserve loads of spoils. Get them three gifts in one with a Tempo watch, necklace and earrings set.
The family favourites
These ones have everyone wrapped around their fingers. Make those fingers sparkle — and save R300 — when you buy a Tempo watch and add two rings.
The self gifter
Who said you can’t treat yourself too? You can dazzle in diamonds with up to 60% off selected rings and stud earrings.
Whether you plan on spoiling someone else — or yourself — with Sterns offering fabulous specials, now’s the time to get shopping.
This article was paid for by Sterns.