Ideas for funky hairdos and accessories

The festive season is upon us and there comes no better time to cherish the few good things we love. Ke Dezemba bosso, and here is a look at the fashion dos or don'ts on the summer season.

Hair

Do: dye your hair. Who doesn’t love a “new hair – who this moment?” Go wild with lockdown’s favourite pinks or colour block braids and plaits.

Don’t: go for blonde – avoid the urge to be basic. There are so many colours in the rainbow nation for you to try.

Do: keep it sweet and short with a blunt bob

Don’t: for the love of God – don’t do it at home if you don’t know what you are doing. No one wants to see chopped 'n skrewed bangs on Christmas.

Do: the first lockdown saw lots of men embrace cornrows like popular celebs Omarion and Chris Brown. Try experimental plaits this year with beads and clips.

Don’t: gel infused plaits will break your hair and leave those white flakes. Rather go for a natural plait or use water-based gels if you want slick tracks.

Accessories

Do: dramatic neck pieces and ankle bracelets are making a comeback. Keep it cool and chic with chokers too.

Don’t: bows are for Christmas presents and school kids – put down that matric final paper and have some fun.

Do: pearls are a big accessory for men and women.

Don’t: go for long pieces with streetwear looks, the chokers look better with crew necks or mock neck tees.