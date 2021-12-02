Ideas for funky hairdos and accessories
Look at fashion dos or don'ts this summer
The festive season is upon us and there comes no better time to cherish the few good things we love. Ke Dezemba bosso, and here is a look at the fashion dos or don'ts on the summer season.
Hair
Do: dye your hair. Who doesn’t love a “new hair – who this moment?” Go wild with lockdown’s favourite pinks or colour block braids and plaits.
Don’t: go for blonde – avoid the urge to be basic. There are so many colours in the rainbow nation for you to try.
Do: keep it sweet and short with a blunt bob
Don’t: for the love of God – don’t do it at home if you don’t know what you are doing. No one wants to see chopped 'n skrewed bangs on Christmas.
Do: the first lockdown saw lots of men embrace cornrows like popular celebs Omarion and Chris Brown. Try experimental plaits this year with beads and clips.
Don’t: gel infused plaits will break your hair and leave those white flakes. Rather go for a natural plait or use water-based gels if you want slick tracks.
Accessories
Do: dramatic neck pieces and ankle bracelets are making a comeback. Keep it cool and chic with chokers too.
Don’t: bows are for Christmas presents and school kids – put down that matric final paper and have some fun.
Do: pearls are a big accessory for men and women.
Don’t: go for long pieces with streetwear looks, the chokers look better with crew necks or mock neck tees.
Do: Do wear the durag. This iconic silk headscarf transitions beautifully from the street to a late dinner. Simply slip on a blazer with a buttoned down shirt and voila!
Don’t: Exhaust the bucket hat – invest in an assortment of headwear to keep your look fresh and unexpected.
Colours
Do: whether it’s an LBD or swimming costume, this is a great time to play around with all-black looks. Go for dramatic silhouettes or looks with cut-outs.
Don’t: the look works best when the black colour match, so have an eye for how separates look when paired together.
Do: Add disco sparkle to your outfit at groove, or to the family braai, this festive by pairing colourful sequin tops with jeans or swimwear pieces. Two are always better than one, so try to find matching accessories.
Don’t: Please don’t recycle the neon trend. If it’s the shock factor you are looking for, rather wear different prints in one look, breaking it up with a solid colour item.
Do: Find your signature festive colour and pair it with…everything. Choose from the bright marigolds and hot pinks or the cool sky blues and muted greens, it is all yours to obsess over.
Don’t: We all lurv loungewear, but it's okay to come out now. Transition back into the world with resort-inspired pieces from the same or similar colour fam that you loved..
