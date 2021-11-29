Boldly embrace the future of fashion with H&M's 'Circular Design Story' collection
Landing in select SA stores soon, this covetable collection can be summed up in two words: 'joyful' and 'sustainable'
It's fortuitous that H&M's “A Circular Design Story” collection is landing in select SA stores just in time for the holidays. Just looking at the pieces in this new range, which features bright colours, bows, frills, polka dots and jacquard fabrics, will make you want to get ready for a party.
“Fashion has the power to transform, to enliven, to empower. This collection is a tribute to this, and to the special excitement that comes when you’re getting ready to head into the night with friends, full of joy and enthusiasm,” says Ella Soccorsi, concept designer at H&M.
WATCH | Get ready for the party: H&M Innovation Stories is releasing its 'A Circular Design Story' collection in SA on December 9.
That these joyful garments were designed with sustainability in mind is also worthy of a celebration.
Not only does the collection introduce a plethora of cutting-edge recycled and recyclable materials, but many of the pieces boast great versatility, ensuring they'll be wardrobe favourites for years to come.
“Blazers can be worn as dresses, straps can alter the fit of shirts or coats, trousers can be made wider due to adjustable zips, and a ball gown can be separated into a top and skirt,” explains H&M Magazine.
“A Circular Design” is the fourth instalment in H&M's series of “Innovation Stories” collections, which are dedicated to promoting the use of more sustainable materials, technologies and production processes. The ultimate goal is for H&M to become a climate positive company by 2040.
To this end, H&M has developed a hi-tech design tool called “The Circulator” to help it make the shift to becoming a circular business, which “maximise[s] the value of products and resources by reusing and repairing them as much as possible before finally recycling them”.
The Circulator was key in the creation of H&M's “A Circular Design Story” collection.
Don't miss your chance to boldly embrace the future of fashion when it launches in the brand's Sandton City and V&A Waterfront stores in Joburg and Cape Town on December 9.