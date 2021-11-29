David Tlale: King of glamour

Simple elegance with a touch of drama is what David Tlale wanted to communicate with his two looks for S1981. So he avoided the use of prints, which is what his brand has been synonymous with in recent years.

Instead, Tlale wanted to showcase the unique craftsmanship that has made him a powerhouse in African luxury.

“It’s simplicity, but the drama that speaks to everybody. Street fashion, as comfortable as it is, can be dressed up or down,” Tlale says. “We decided to stick to monochromes — mostly white with elements of black coming in — to show our craftsmanship. Sometimes people think we hide behind the print.”

Tlale drew inspiration from the December 2019 Sowetan front page, when Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe. From that he came up with a light-as-air jacket and wide-leg trousers. “It’s a celebration of black excellence, beauty, and craftsmanship,” says Tlale, dressed in all-black and sitting with his legs crossed on a gilded, throne-like chair in his Joburg office.

“We are bringing high fashion and ready-to-wear together. It comes at a time when the pandemic has changed the language of fashion,” he continues, sipping his tea. “These garments speak to where we are, to say that we are going to serve a global trend to our South African market. We want people to appreciate and celebrate it for its simplicity and wearability and yet affordable luxe.”