S Mag

David Tlale: King of glamour

The renowned fashion designer's biggest muses are his late mother Joyce and Nelson Mandela

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 29 November 2021 - 15:26
Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida in a Fundudzi for S1981 collection. Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane in a David Tlale creation for S1981 collection.
Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida in a Fundudzi for S1981 collection. Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane in a David Tlale creation for S1981 collection.
Image: Steve Tanchel

Simple elegance with a touch of drama is what David Tlale wanted to communicate with his two looks for S1981. So he avoided the use of prints, which is what his brand has been synonymous with in recent years.

Instead, Tlale wanted to showcase the unique craftsmanship that has made him a powerhouse in African luxury.

“It’s simplicity, but the drama that speaks to everybody. Street fashion, as comfortable as it is, can be dressed up or down,” Tlale says. “We decided to stick to monochromes — mostly white with elements of black coming in — to show our craftsmanship. Sometimes people think we hide behind the print.”

Tlale drew inspiration from the December 2019 Sowetan front page, when Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe. From that he came up with a light-as-air jacket and wide-leg trousers. “It’s a celebration of black excellence, beauty, and craftsmanship,” says Tlale, dressed in all-black and sitting with his legs crossed on a gilded, throne-like chair in his Joburg office.

“We are bringing high fashion and ready-to-wear together. It comes at a time when the pandemic has changed the language of fashion,” he continues, sipping his tea. “These garments speak to where we are, to say that we are going to serve a global trend to our South African market. We want people to appreciate and celebrate it for its simplicity and wearability and yet affordable luxe.”

Fashion designer David Tlale.
Fashion designer David Tlale.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Tlale has not looked back since 1993, when he dropped his auditing course in pursuit of a new creative purpose in fashion. Winning the Elle New Talent Award in 2003 introduced him to the mainstream.

He also holds special showcasing at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) under Africa Fashion Week in 2009, returning in 2012 as the first South African designer to be on schedule at NYFW.

His biggest muses are his late mother Joyce and Nelson Mandela. And his shutting down Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein, Joburg, in 2012 to showcase 92 looks to coincide with Madiba’s 92nd birthday remains spectacular, even today.

“Part of the journey when you are becoming a brand is being misinterpreted. People have defined me as a diva, which I’m not,” Tlale says. “The hardest moment in my life was when I was down and out financially and I had nobody to run to. Friends, media, and everybody else almost celebrated that.”

Local designers have created a capsule collection in honour of Sowetan’s 40th anniversary. The affordable luxe collection will be called S1981, derived from the first letter of the Sowetan and the year it was first established (1981).

Shudu’s love letter to Mzansi

In her last stop before Miss World, Shudufhadzo Musida pens an ode to South Africa.
S Mag
3 days ago

Emmanuel Tjiya introduces the 'Made In Mzansi' issue

It was the afternoon of 1 September, the unofficial first day of spring, and I was trying like crazy to meet my daily newspaper deadlines when I ...
S Mag
4 days ago

Lehlogonolo Machaba won’t be silenced

The first openly transgender woman to make the Miss SA Top 30 pours out her heart on trans-visibility, equality, and choosing love over hate.
S Mag
3 days ago

Chloe Andrea Welgemoed: The feminist punk

Costume designer made a name for herself as the hottest stylist in Africa.
S Mag
3 days ago

Craig Jacobs impresses with environmentally conscious designs

Recycled fabric all the rage for new Funduzi range.
S Mag
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC