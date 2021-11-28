Ludina Ngwenya plans to advocate for the voiceless during her reign

Ludina Ngwenya was crowned Miss Soweto 2021 in an electrifying event that was held at the Soweto Theatre last night.

The queen of Soweto walked away with a grand prize worth R100,000 from White Star and a brand-new Toyota Starlet for the year of her reign. The first princess title went to Ontsiametse Tlhopane and Thando Tshabalala was second princess.

Other winners of the evening were Zanele Phakathi, who won Miss Social Butterfly, and Lebogang Chiloane, who was awarded Miss Congeniality.

The exhilarating night was co-hosted by the effervescent Jozi FM Refiloe Motsei and the presenter of SABC 3’s Expresso Show Thabiso Makhubela. On the judge's panel was the editor-in-chief of Sowetan S Mag Emmanuel Tijya, broadcaster and businesswoman Bridget Masinga and former fashion editor and blogger Grace Mantjiu.

“I am excited; I was actually excited since last night, I could barely sleep just out of excitement… I couldn’t wait to come here and have fun,” Ngwenya told Sowetan last night.

“Coming into this beauty pageant I really wanted to advocate for people who are living with a difference simply because I know what it feels like to live with a difference. I just thought me entering for Miss Soweto was the best way for me to stand up for myself, especially for the younger me because I grew up not seeing women who were just like me, who had burn scares, winning beauty pageants.”

With a burn scar stretching over most of her right arm, Ngwenya explained she wanted to represent other young women and help them to believe in themselves despite societal beauty standards.