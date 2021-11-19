Inverroche's colour-changing gin will add a flourish to your cocktails
This limited-edition artisanal gin is a must for any celebratory table
Celebrate the spirit of the Cape floral kingdom this festive season with a spectacular limited-edition gin.
Lorna Scott, CEO and founder of Inverroche, continues to push the boundaries in botanical gin innovation with the release of Coco Capensis, the third instalment in the Inverroche Creative Collection.
This exciting new edition is an elegant taste — and sight — sensation. Scott and her team have experimented with local flora and interesting botanicals, and, in a first for the brand, are inviting gin lovers to explore the innovative power of colour with the addition of a flavourless, all-natural, rose-malva pinking essence that transforms the clear liquid into a stunning pink before your eyes.
Coco Capensis pays homage to the home of Inverroche in Still Bay in the Western Cape, with “Capensis” referring to that which originates from or belongs to a cape.
It is an elegant, smooth and well-balanced dry gin with a nuanced floral and fruity profile. Soft and tart on the nose with delicate notes of Cape May and rose pelargonium on the palate, it is held together by the subtle characteristics of ruby chocolate — the recently developed pink chocolate known for its sweet and slightly tart profile — and complemented by a well-rounded and delicate finish.
While it can be enjoyed as a simple G&T, it also has enough complexity to lend itself to a host of flavour explorations for the more adventurous cocktail connoisseur.
Scott recommends serving this perennial pink pour with premium Indian tonic over ice, garnished with rose petals, a sprig of orange buchu, pomegranate seeds, and an almond macaroon or strawberry tuile on the side.
As hot summer days invite G&Ts poolside and luxuriously long lunches with cocktails to match, Inverroche Coco Capensis is not only a must-have gin on any celebratory table but, with its interactive element and vivacious pink tones, is also sure to make a stunning gift for the stylish gin drinker.
Inverroche Coco Capensis is a limited release, with only 13,200 bottles available for sale in SA.
This article was paid for by Inverroche.