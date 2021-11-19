Inverroche's colour-changing gin will add a flourish to your cocktails

Coco Capensis pays homage to the home of Inverroche in Still Bay in the Western Cape, with “Capensis” referring to that which originates from or belongs to a cape.

It is an elegant, smooth and well-balanced dry gin with a nuanced floral and fruity profile. Soft and tart on the nose with delicate notes of Cape May and rose pelargonium on the palate, it is held together by the subtle characteristics of ruby chocolate — the recently developed pink chocolate known for its sweet and slightly tart profile — and complemented by a well-rounded and delicate finish.

While it can be enjoyed as a simple G&T, it also has enough complexity to lend itself to a host of flavour explorations for the more adventurous cocktail connoisseur.

Scott recommends serving this perennial pink pour with premium Indian tonic over ice, garnished with rose petals, a sprig of orange buchu, pomegranate seeds, and an almond macaroon or strawberry tuile on the side.

As hot summer days invite G&Ts poolside and luxuriously long lunches with cocktails to match, Inverroche Coco Capensis is not only a must-have gin on any celebratory table but, with its interactive element and vivacious pink tones, is also sure to make a stunning gift for the stylish gin drinker.

Inverroche Coco Capensis is a limited release, with only 13,200 bottles available for sale in SA.

This article was paid for by Inverroche.