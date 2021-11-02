When friends become lifetime partners

A strong friendship led to a lifetime of love and an intimate celebration for this young couple.

Welcome to the wedding of Lebohang and Nokubonga Ramollo.

THE MEETING

Nokubonga: We met in Port Elizabeth in October 2011, on a super cold evening at a nightclub on the beachfront. He was managing the door at an event taking place at the club, and I was meeting up with a friend who was performing there. My friend was running late, and I happened to spot Lebohang across the room.

He happened to be a friend of the friend I was waiting for. We didn’t talk much that night, but he left an impression on me for sure. We met again at the same nightclub a week or so later with mutual friends. It being another chilly night, he offered me his jacket in the parking lot while we watched a rap cypher. Being a sucker for gentlemanly manners, I knew it was game over.

THE LIGHTBULB MOMENT

Lebohang: Our timelines definitely differ as to the exact “when” we knew that we wanted to spend forever together. For me, it took a while only because I enjoy my own space and company and have for years. But as the years went by, spending time with my now wife felt instinctively better than spending time on my own. Never has there been a person that has enriched my space before, so I didn’t feel that I needed to be alone to be happy. I was happier having her in my life.

THE PROPOSAL

Nokubonga: The proposal is funny and a bit of a sensitive subject for my husband as it didn’t really go according to his plan, thanks to my habit of ruining most surprises he plans for me. Our engagement was not a surprise because we were following the traditional ways of our culture with lobola negotiations, so we had already decided that we were getting married.