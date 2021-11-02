When friends become lifetime partners
Welcome to the wedding of Lebohang and Nokubonga Ramollo
A strong friendship led to a lifetime of love and an intimate celebration for this young couple.
THE MEETING
Nokubonga: We met in Port Elizabeth in October 2011, on a super cold evening at a nightclub on the beachfront. He was managing the door at an event taking place at the club, and I was meeting up with a friend who was performing there. My friend was running late, and I happened to spot Lebohang across the room.
He happened to be a friend of the friend I was waiting for. We didn’t talk much that night, but he left an impression on me for sure. We met again at the same nightclub a week or so later with mutual friends. It being another chilly night, he offered me his jacket in the parking lot while we watched a rap cypher. Being a sucker for gentlemanly manners, I knew it was game over.
THE LIGHTBULB MOMENT
Lebohang: Our timelines definitely differ as to the exact “when” we knew that we wanted to spend forever together. For me, it took a while only because I enjoy my own space and company and have for years. But as the years went by, spending time with my now wife felt instinctively better than spending time on my own. Never has there been a person that has enriched my space before, so I didn’t feel that I needed to be alone to be happy. I was happier having her in my life.
THE PROPOSAL
Nokubonga: The proposal is funny and a bit of a sensitive subject for my husband as it didn’t really go according to his plan, thanks to my habit of ruining most surprises he plans for me. Our engagement was not a surprise because we were following the traditional ways of our culture with lobola negotiations, so we had already decided that we were getting married.
We designed our rings together but agreed that he would still do a proposal just to say we did. I didn’t know when it would happen. On the day we were collecting the completed rings from the jeweller, I was rushing to meet up with him. I was running late, as usual, and was supposed to meet him at the door but when I spotted him standing in the parking lot wearing a suit. I asked him to get into the car as I thought we were at the wrong entrance.
With me looking for the “correct” entrance, chatting a mile a minute, and completely unaware that he had told me the wrong appointment time so that he could collect the rings before I got there, he saw that his proposal plans were crumbling. So he squashed himself onto one knee in the car passenger seat, held out my ring, and proposed.
I was shocked, confused, and so happy. I saw my completed ring for the first time and realised that this was “the moment”. It was simple, full of laughs, imperfect, but oh, so perfect.
THE WEDDING DAY
Lebohang: Our wedding took place during a pandemic so the safety of our family was super important, as well as having them feel as comfortable as possible. We wanted the day to feel very intimate and special. Yes, it was a micro-wedding but we didn’t want it to feel “empty”.
We wanted it filled with love and warmth, despite us not having a large guest list that a pre-Covid wedding would have had. We also wanted to have fun on our day. We did not want to neglect our own needs and what would make the day feel authentically “us”, because it was a day that we want to look back on fondly forever.
Nokubonga: Overall, I could only describe the day as euphoric, from the church service to the celebrations afterwards. Everything was as we wanted and was completely overwhelming with love — I don’t think I’ve cried so much in one day.
THE LITTLE BLACK BOOK
Make up: Kelli Fuchs-Rosen
Hair: Mags Hair
Dress: Arato Bridal and Evening Wear Suit: Geovanni Boutique
Venue: Rosebank Catholic Church
Rings: Diamfin Jewellers
Shoes: Call It Spring (hers) Studio W (his)
Photographer: Blackmilk Studios.
TOP TIPS FOR THE BRIDE
Nokubonga: It’s important to aim to look like an elevated version of yourself. That way, your wedding look, from makeup to hair, will feel timeless for years to come. Don’t give yourself the longest lashes, biggest hair, or makeup you have never worn before just because it’s your wedding day and you want to impress.
Your husband wants to see you, the person he fell in love with, so make sure you feel comfortable in your own skin but still feel like the most beautiful version of yourself. Never underestimate the power of a makeup trial; it will save you so much stress on the day knowing exactly what to expect from your makeup artist.
TOP TIPS FOR THE GROOM
Lebohang: Prepare as much as you can but, most importantly, prepare to be unprepared. When it comes to the suit, don’t wait for the last minute. You don’t need to spend an unnecessary amount of money on it. Buy a suit that you like off the rack and get it tailored to fit your body. Make sure it’s a suit that you can and will want to wear again.
I felt surprisingly calm in the morning despite it pouring with rain and having not slept a wink the previous night from excitement. The day started with coordinating makeup for my mom and sister as well as remembering to eat breakfast while trying to deflate my puffy, sleepless eyes.
The nerves hit me when we got stuck in a traffic jam on the M1 highway and ended up arriving 30 minutes late to the church. But it wouldn’t have been a wedding day without a few hiccups along the way!
A COVID-FRIENDLY AFFAIR
Nokubonga: Safety was of the utmost importance to us, especially since we had family flying in from different provinces and of varying ages.
As a couple, we made sure to enforce safety protocols and that, wherever we took our family, the establishment was in line with that — from the church to the lunch venue. We made it a requirement to wear a mask throughout the celebrations.
We kept our guest list super tight, which was very difficult because there were so many people we wanted to share the day with us but we could not risk a large gathering.
Prior to travelling to the wedding, our guests took Covid-19 tests. After the ceremony, we had an intimate lunch at an establishment that met our safety requirements: good ventilation and option to sit outside, not crowded, temperature-monitoring protocols, and enforced sanitising, mask-wearing, and social distancing. We even made a point to test out the place beforehand to confirm that it reached our safety standards.
BREAKING TRADITION
Lebohang: Our parents would have liked more people to witness us getting married in the traditional, big-celebration way that we are accustomed to as Black people. But due to the pandemic, they knew it was necessary if we wanted to be safe and able to even get married. They understood that our safety and starting our lives together was more important than how many people were there.