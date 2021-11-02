The ultimate home brews

No matter the occasion, umqombothi remains a classic that can be enjoyed all year round. Specialist brewer Constance Nkuna has been honing her traditional beer-making skills since she was a teenager.

“I started making traditional beer when I was 18 years old when I just entered womanhood,” she says. Despite some quick recipes that are now available on the market, Nkuna says she still prefers the art of the traditional recipe, brewed over a few days.

UMQOMBOTHI

Makes 10 litres

Ingredients

1kg King Korn mtombo malt

500g (4 cups) maize meal

12 litres water

65ml (¼ cup) brown sugar

Method:

Mix half the mtombo with the maize meal in a bowl. Add 2 litres of boiling water and stir until you have a smooth paste.





Set aside to cool, cover with a lid, and set aside in a warm place overnight to begin fermenting.





Pour 4 litres of the remaining water into a large pot. Bring to a boil, remove from heat and work in the soured mixture, stirring constantly.





Place back on the heat and cook, stirring constantly, until boiling.





Continue cooking the mixture for 1 hour, until thick. Remove from heat and set aside to cool, then transfer into a large plastic bucket.





Add 6 litres of the remaining cold water and mix in the remaining mtombo and the brown sugar. Cover with a lid and set aside for between 2 and 3 days to ferment.





Using your hand or a large wooden spoon, press the beer mixture through a very fine sieve to achieve a smooth liquid.





Set aside to settle for 30 minutes before serving.

Brewer’s tips:

If you don’t have a sieve, use a double layer of muslin.





On the second day, add 2 litres of store-bought sorghum beer to assist with the fermentation.

“Making ginger beer was a norm in most households during my childhood summers,” says Mtongana. “As kids visiting distant family members, we could count on being served it along with what I call township scones, which are something between the English scone and a muffin,” she says.

“Each family has their own ginger-beer recipe and swears theirs is the best. Well, I am no different, thanks to this special recipe I was given by [my husband] Brian’s grandmother, MaKhumalo. I have tweaked it a little by adding fresh ginger for a stronger flavour and some yeast to speed up the fermentation process and produce a bubbling effect.”