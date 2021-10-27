Learn and grow with these financial tips

A big part of growing up and learning to adult involves making responsible financial decisions. You don’t have to be a financial planner to know that financial security won’t just benefit you; it can also translate into having the means to look after your family.

To make things easier, we spoke to a few financial planners to seek advice about when and where to start saving and investing and what to be careful of.

The difference between savings and investments

“With so many options out there, beginning your investment or savings journey can be incredibly overwhelming,” says Megan Crafford, a certified financial planner at Southwood Financial Planning. Before getting started, it helps to learn the difference between savings and investments.

Samke Mhlongo, CEO of wealth-coaching consultancy TNC Wealth Partners, says savings is a short-term endeavour intended for a particular use or for emergencies, whereas investing is more long-term, either for retirement or wealth creation to pass on to the next generation.

“Savings tend to be fluid and easily accessible without penalties,” says Mhlongo. “Investing, however, is when you start taking risks because you want to grow higher than inflation.”

Didintle Mokonoto, marketing manager for Astute, adds that savings accounts are easily accessible with a short or no notice period, with little or no risk, and are usually undertaken for one to three years.

“Investments are usually selected to achieve mid- to long term goals,” Mokonoto says. “The longer investment time horizon affords the investors an opportunity to invest their money into higher-risk assets such as stocks, bonds, and property with the expectation of making money for them.”