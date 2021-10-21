A celebration of black love and african beauty

A wedding that embodied African beauty and defied societal norms was the perfect way for this couple to celebrate their union.

Welcome to the wedding of Lebogang and Vumile Mavumengwana.

THE MEETING

Lebogang: We met in 2014 at an Andiccio. We were meeting for business as friends, I was embarking on a business venture and Vumile was going to be the key in how we branded the initiative. I was slightly late and, when I walked in, he felt the angels sing, but I didn’t pick that up from him. I left pondering how interesting and adventurous life could be with this guy. Two months down the line, we met for another “necessary” meeting, according to him, and it was more apparent that we were interested in each other. We started chatting that night. We dated for five years before tying the knot.

THE LIGHTBULB MOMENT

Vumile: I had hints from the first day we met that there was something special about her. She was a lingering thought I could not shake off — not that I wanted to. The more time we spent together, sharing our whole life’s history in a space of a month over WhatsApp, the greater the nudge. Spending time with her felt like being frozen in time and space; a feeling of lightness, peace, and unending joy.