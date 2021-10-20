Going on a solocation? Here are some tips to make it your best trip yet

Book somewhere convenient

If you’re starting out as a solo traveller, it may be somewhat overwhelming. A good idea is to travel somewhere where you can feel safe and relaxed, enjoy meals (who wants to cook for themselves when on holiday?), and have the opportunity to explore and book activities — without much hassle.

A good option close to Joburg is Rosemary Hill, an organic farm on the outskirts of Pretoria. You can book into a number of gorgeous units — including a treehouse, stone cottage, guesthouse, the zenkaya, the cabin or a pod in the newly built Cabinville.

The units are all self-catering with complimentary breakfast but two on-site restaurants serve up delicious food for lunch and dinner as well. To explore the farm, there are Segway tours; horse riding, mountain biking, and hiking trails; a mobile spa; and even a wine bar where you can enjoy wine tastings (lockdown permitting). For more information, or to make a booking, visit rosemaryhill.co.za.

Use Airbnb

Airbnb allows you to search for all available accommodation options in a certain area, during specific times, and according to the number of people travelling, complete with pictures and a review of the host (which offers some peace of mind). What makes Airbnb a good option if you’re travelling solo is that it charges per room or house/apartment — not according to the number of people booking a stay.

Single supplements can be prohibitively expensive, but you can circumnavigate this problem with Airbnb. If you’re unsure what to do or need help planning your trip, Airbnb Experiences also makes it easy to book a wide range of activities in the area you will be staying with reputable, reviewed hosts. Visit Airbnb.co.za to start planning your trip.

Join a group

If you feel intimidated or unsure where to start, consider an organised group trip. A good local option is Chica Travel, started by Lelo Boyana who felt inspired by the realisation there are many black women who want to travel but don’t always have people with whom to travel.

Her group trips are currently on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but keep an eye on her website to find out when things will resume. In the meantime, her podcasts offer good travel inspiration and tips. For more information, visit chicatravel.co.za.

