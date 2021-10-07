Team Bekezela? I think not!

Divorce looks good on a lot of women. I tweeted this a few months ago and the vitriol I received from men — and only men — wasn’t surprising. The women who commented, on the other hand, agreed wholeheartedly.

“I’m so glad that women are proudly leaving their marriages. The shame in divorce needs to be a thing of the past,” said one.

I couldn’t agree more. The idea of ukubekezela has been outdated for a very long time — at least for the upwardly mobile woman, anyway.

Heterosexual marriage, by its origin, was never romantic. It was transactional, it was business, it was practical. The woman offered her womb and her gathering and homemaking skills, while the man offered security, protection, and his hunting skills. He brought home the bacon; she birthed the babies.

And while, unfortunately (in my opinion), this dynamic remains for many, for the empowered women of my generation (I’m 33) those traditional roles have mostly fallen away. But they’ve fallen away unequally.

The burden of moneymaking no longer rests solely on the man in the marriage — to quote the Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin, “Sisters are doing it for themselves.” Yet the child-rearing and homemaking duties still largely fall on the woman in the relationship. So, not only are we braving traffic to head to the office and back, we’re mostly still expected to fill the role of the gatherer, homemaker, and birther, while the security and protection men provided generations ago hardly exists anymore.

That sounds like a raw deal to me. As many a tweet has stated: “There are a lot of married single mothers out there.”

For many women who choose to walk the path of divorce (and those who probably wish to), marriage turned out to be a high-investment, low-return business. No smart person would choose to stay in such an arrangement if they had other options.