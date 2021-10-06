Dreamy bush escape close by for city slickers

Many people find their bliss in the bush. Surrounded by nature, sipping sundowners while scouting for wildlife – it can be an answer to many of life’s problems.

What many Gautengers might not know is that their dreamy bush escape is closer than they think. A short drive out of Pretoria, and a little more than an hour’s drive from Johannesburg, Dinokeng Game Reserve was officially opened 10 years ago. Driven by the vision of then premier of Gauteng, Tokyo Sexwale, the idea of opening the reserve was to develop tourism and boost economic development in the province.

It became the first free-roaming Big Five residential game reserve, offering a space for city slickers to experience a quick bush escape by booking a night or two at one of the lodges or self-catering establishments on the reserve or by going on a self-drive excursion as a day trip.

With a careful introduction of animal species since 2006, today the reserve is home to the Big Five and an abundance of mammal and bird species.

What to do

Apart from two self-drive routes in the reserve which accommodate both sedans and high-rise vehicles, day visitors can enjoy the picnic sites and bird hides around the reserve. If you’re not keen on driving yourself, a number of tour operators on the reserve offer daily game drives and bush walks to external guests.

Currently on pause due to Covid-19, Dinokeng Game Reserve regularly hosted Talking Conversation events in which experts shared their knowledge on conservation with public talks. Keep an eye on the website for when these talks are set to resume.

Conservation Observation activities are once again open to the public and offer an opportunity for enthusiasts to get involved in activities such as collaring of animals and population management. Space for these events is limited and bookings need to be made in advance via the website.