Bullying can happen in adulthood as well as to children

Hence we have something we call cyber-bullying on social media platforms. Cyber-bullying has no age limitation and certainly does not require a face-to-face encounter.

How does one know they are being bullied?

When you have continuous messages or occurrences that, firstly, attack your character and makes you feel demeaned. Secondly, makes you feel smaller than you are.

Thirdly, affects your psychological wellbeing which makes you anti-social or have issues voicing your opinion on a public platform because of what somebody or a group of people said or continue to say. Then you know you’re being bullied.

What should you do when you realise you’re being bullied?

When you realise you’re being bullied, it is not advisable to confront your perpetrator because what they will do is ignite their behaviour towards you and make things worse. Instead what you do is seek to find an outlet.

This could be by means of talking to somebody you trust about it – be it a spiritual leader, teacher, a friend or a relative. It should be somebody you can trust to talk about your feelings and you being bullied. However, if you do experience extreme bullying, you can open a case at your nearest police station should the bullying persist.

Take us through workplace bullying

Bullying in the workplace is not gender conformant and it gives birth to low self-esteem. You find that most females bully other female employees because there is this notion that there is not enough space for all of us females at the top.

So, you find that most female employees bully their junior female employees with this notion as opposed to a sisterly mentorship programme where a sister helps another sister up!

You can also find that among your peers you are being bullied because of your weight or because of your features but bullying in the workplace is common. However, it can be reported to an HR consultant and if nothing is done about that, the furthest thing to do is open a case at a police station.