Nivea Skinfluencers 2021: Join the free online masterclass on Sept 29
Empowering masterclass set to inspire and uplift next generation of beauty digital content creators
SA’s top personalities and influencers set the scene for the launch of Nivea’s 2021 Skinfluencers search with a free online masterclass on September 29. From 6pm, aspiring skin and beauty enthusiasts will be glued to their digital devices to get top skincare and content creation tips from the pros, with the event being hosted by well-known digital content creator, voice-over artist and TV/radio presenter Pamela Mtanga.
Pamela will be joined by a formidable, influential panel including Lungile Thabethe, Mpoomy Ledwaba and Nadia Jaftha, who will be sharing their personal influencer journeys, including their triumphs and challenges. They will reveal valuable insights and advice to equip aspiring influencers with the building blocks needed to grow their online presence and community engagement, developing their personal brand and working successfully with brands to become commercially viable. They will be joined by brand representative Sinenhlanhla Mambi.
Consumers have the opportunity to glean insights on how to create their best entries into the Nivea’s Skinfluencers 2021 search opening on September 29.
“Taking advantage of the digital space is so important especially considering the global shift and expedited growth of the online community. The most important lesson for me is being able to develop content that can cut through the noise because the digital space is highly competitive. This masterclass and the Nivea Skinfluencer competition are paving the way for quality skincare and beauty content by SA influencers through the empowerment of women in Africa to tell our stories to the world,” said Pamela Ntanga.
Ten emerging digital influencers who will be named Nivea Skinfluencers 2021, will win a total of R1m in prizes, while also embarking on a year’s journey with the brand to hone their talents, learn from industry insiders.
To boost their online skills as professional digital influencers, the winners will participate in exclusive online tutorials and receive professional recording equipment, and a digital editing programme subscription valued at thousands of rand.
“In 2020 we were excited to launch the Nivea Skinfluencer initiative to uplift, care for and empower women by helping them launch a career in the influencer market. A Skinfluencer is a social media content creator who has special interests in skincare and beauty and has a passion for products that help their skin feel healthy and radiant, which ultimately boosts confidence.
"Any South African identifying as female can enter the competition regardless of their skin type or age — as long as they are over 18. We just encourage you to let your inner beauty shine through and embrace what makes you, you,” says Nivea marketing manager Mpume Ngwenya.
Previous winner from the 2020 Nivea's Skinfluencer competition, 32-year-old operations manager Ofentse Lekwane, reflected on her past year. “Being chosen as one of the top 10 skinfluencers in 2020 gave me the opportunity to bring diversity into the beauty space and share my skin challenges and debunk myths about albinism. It has been so rewarding to be part of a movement that redefines societal beauty standards. The knowledge I have gained from my 12-month journey with Nivea has been beyond anything I could have imagined.
“Among other things, I learnt to appreciate and believe in the power of my voice to authentically connect with my audience by simply being human and sharing that I too have skincare drama that I have to deal with while chasing my goals and ambitions to be seen and recognised for who I am. The insights I have gained about the business side of being a digital content creator and how to maintain consistency will be invaluable as I forge ahead to make this a full-time career,” said Lekwane.
HOW TO ENTER
The Nivea Skinfluencer search entries will open on September 30 2021 and close on October 21 2021. To enter the competition, visit www.niveaskinfluencer.co.za, click on the “Enter now” button, upload your entry video and wait for your submission link to be shared within 24 hours.
Once your link has been generated, upload your branded Niveas video on your social media pages and tag @niveaskinfluencer (Instagram) and NIVEASA (Facebook) with the hashtags #NIVEASkinfluencer21 #UpliftCareEmpower before October 21 2021.
To book your seat for the free Nivea Masterclass, visit www.niveaskinfluencer.co.za and tune in on September 29 at 6pm.
