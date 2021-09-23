DJ Oskido to commemorate Heritage Day in a special way

In a bid to commemorate their heritage, music legend DJ Oskido along with a group of his famous friends will be going live on TikTok to cook some proudly South African dishes that can be tried by fans at home.

Born Oscar Mdlongwa, the popular DJ will be hopping on TikTok’s current wave, #RepYourHeritage, which is an initiative that calls on locals to represent their heritage through the diverse dishes from Mzansi.

“People always used to say TikTok is for kids. And yes, my kids were on it for a long time before I was, but what I have discovered is TikTok is actually for everyone. I opened an account on the platform just to see what it was about and I have been having so much fun! I’m doing things that are outside the box and that are different from what people expect from me,” the music legend explains.

“I get so much love from people because of that. I can be creative and the platform has so much positivity. My kids and I are close but doing TikToks together has also become a way for me to bond with them even more.”

Oskido explains that the reason why he partnered with TikTok on the #RepYourHeritage campaign was because "this month gives South Africans a chance to reflect on the power of diversity".