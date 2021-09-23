DJ Oskido to commemorate Heritage Day in a special way
The music legend along with his famous friends will be cooking up a storm LIVE on TikTok.
In a bid to commemorate their heritage, music legend DJ Oskido along with a group of his famous friends will be going live on TikTok to cook some proudly South African dishes that can be tried by fans at home.
Born Oscar Mdlongwa, the popular DJ will be hopping on TikTok’s current wave, #RepYourHeritage, which is an initiative that calls on locals to represent their heritage through the diverse dishes from Mzansi.
“People always used to say TikTok is for kids. And yes, my kids were on it for a long time before I was, but what I have discovered is TikTok is actually for everyone. I opened an account on the platform just to see what it was about and I have been having so much fun! I’m doing things that are outside the box and that are different from what people expect from me,” the music legend explains.
“I get so much love from people because of that. I can be creative and the platform has so much positivity. My kids and I are close but doing TikToks together has also become a way for me to bond with them even more.”
Oskido explains that the reason why he partnered with TikTok on the #RepYourHeritage campaign was because "this month gives South Africans a chance to reflect on the power of diversity".
“For Heritage Day, I decided to invite some of my friends in the entertainment industry to my house for lunch that is made up of food from various South African cultures. From Zakes Bantwini to Thandiswa Mazwai and Candy Tsa Mandebele, just to name a few, all of my friends are so different and come from diverse backgrounds,” he explains.
The producer behind many legendary hits adds that before the pandemic, it wasn’t always easy for all of him and his famous friends to be in one space, sharing food and laughter, at the same time.
“But with the music industry being so affected by the pandemic, it’s become more and more important to me to spend time with the people I love. It’s become more important for me to celebrate this day with all of my friends in the industry so that we can share the food we grew up eating and talk about the music stories from a long time ago.”
Oskido will be joined by music greats such as Osama hitmaker Zakes Bantwini, Thandiswa Mazwai, Professor, Mafikizolo, Zonke, Jakarumba, Ntsika, Candy Tsa Mandebele, Brandon and Zama Khumalo. TikTok sensations, Sphokuhle N, Khanyisa Jaceni and Mr Music will also be part of the fun.
“South African music is a big part of our heritage. So, to me, #RepYourHeritage means we’re celebrating the cultural wealth of our nation. It’s easy for us to forget where we come from and this hashtag reminds me to represent the road I have walked.
“All my friends have a different cultural background and because they will be bringing dishes they grew up eating to my home, everyone gets to represent a piece of who they are,” Oskido concludes.
The music legend will be going live on Heritage Day at 2pm.
