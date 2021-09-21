Celebrity babies born in 2021 (so far)
Generation Alpha! Londie London, Relebogile Mabotja, Pebetsi Matlaila, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are some of the celebrities who have welcomed their babies in 2021.
With the year just nine months in, 2021 has definitely proven to be a celebrity baby boom of note and we love to see it.
While some of our faves became first-time mothers and fathers, seeing another side to these stars as they enter into parenthood has been nothing short of adorable.
Here are the stars who have welcomed their babies so far this year:
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha
Just a few months ago, newlyweds, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha welcomed their first child together.
After months of public speculation whether the Gqom star was pregnant, she took to Instagram and officially made the announcement of their birth along with pictures of her and husband Mampintsha’s baby on June 16.
Welcoming their newborn baby boy, the celebrity couple seems to be beaming with joy at their new journey as parents.
Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele
After months of being mum about their second pregnancy, Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalie Itumeleng Khune and his partner Sphelele in June announced that they had welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Ziyanda Lesedi Khune.
Pebetsi Matlaila
After shying away from the public's eye for some time after the birth of her second child, actress Pebetsi Matlaila recently shared an adorable picture of her two-month-old daughter she calls baby Qhawe.
Relebogile Mabotja
First-time mother, radio and television personality Relebogile Mabotja welcomed her newborn at the beginning of June.
The actress shared on social media how much she was filled with excitement and gratitude for her miracle baby she calls "Pumpkin".
Zikhona Sodlaka
One celebrity mum who keeps leaving us all broody on social media is actress Zikhona Sodlaka who can’t stop gushing over her newborn baby boy she welcomed in February.
Seemingly excited about motherhood, the actress has been documenting every single moment of her journey as the mother to baby Luphawu on social media and we love to see it!
Sibusisiwe Jili
The year started off with a wonderful blessing for The Queen actress Sibusisiwe Jili who welcomed her second child, baby Tawana.
Having stated she waited ten years for her little miracle baby, Sibusisiwe has shared how much her son has "filled the house with the flutter of butterflies" as her family can't help but admire him.
Londie London
A yummy mummy! Singer Londie London revealed in February that she and her husband had welcomed their first child together. A baby boy named Uminathi Nkosi.
The singer has been spotted on the socials enjoying long walks with baby Umi on an expensive ride.
Usain Bolt
Just a couple of days ago, world champion Usain Bolt announced the birth of his twins with his partner Kasi Bennett. The couple is already parents to one-year-old daughter Olympia, who was born in May 2020.
Usain shared a cute picture of the new family of five on Instagram that left us gushing at how adorable they all looked.
