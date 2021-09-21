Celebrity babies born in 2021 (so far)

Generation Alpha! Londie London, Relebogile Mabotja, Pebetsi Matlaila, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are some of the celebrities who have welcomed their babies in 2021.

With the year just nine months in, 2021 has definitely proven to be a celebrity baby boom of note and we love to see it.

While some of our faves became first-time mothers and fathers, seeing another side to these stars as they enter into parenthood has been nothing short of adorable.

Here are the stars who have welcomed their babies so far this year: