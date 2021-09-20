K Naomi, K.O & Taraji P Henson: 3 things you need to know from the weekend
Just like the summer breeze and warm sunny skies, a lot of joy and cheer was in the air this past weekend as one of our faves TV presenter and model Keitumetse Naomi Noinyane fondly known as “K Naomi” said yes to her “best friend” and officially announced that she was off the market.
Here’s some of what also happened this weekend that you need to know about.
STORY OF THE WEEKEND
TV presenter and model Keitumetse “K Naomi” Noinyane is officially off the market after she announced this past weekend that her bae had asked for her hand in marriage.
Having only recently gone public with her relationship on social media, Noinyane seems to truly be a woman in love.
Seemingly smitten and over the moon by her engagement, the TV personality also reflected to the promise her man made to her before they started dating of “someday showing her how a queen is meant to be treated” by marrying her.
TWEET YOU NEED TO SEE
If you’re under 30 stressed you ain’t made it yet, sorry you’re just a victim of social media pressure. Got your whole life ahead of you! It’s a marathon my young kings & queens— K.O (@MrCashtime) September 20, 2021
If he’s not spitting bars or in the studio making hits, hip hop rapper Ntokozo Mdluli also known as K.O is out here motivating the youth.
While the youth were motivated by many high profile personalities and celebrities to take their future in their hands by registering to vote in the next national elections this past weekend, Mdluli dropped a few inspiring words through a series of tweets on Twitter.
As the notion being that “you should know where your life is headed by your 20s”, the rapper chose to use his platform to reassure those who were still figuring out their lives that they should not succumb to social pressure but keep a level head and keep on going.
OUTFIT OF THE WEEKEND
Can we breathe just a little because American actresss Taraji P Henson left us breathless when she stepped out to the Emmys in a stunning black and white metallic inspired dress definitely made by the gods!
The actress not only looked glorious with her subtle makeup, she paired her goddess look with a high-up bun and bling accessories proving how effortless it is for her to pull off a high fashion look!