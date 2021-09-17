S Mag

Secure the bag, your way

Join S Mag, powered by Old Mutual, on September 29 at 6.30pm

17 September 2021 - 09:49
Start thinking about the financial legacy you will leave for your loved ones.
Start thinking about the financial legacy you will leave for your loved ones.
Image: Getty Images/Grady Reese

In so many ways, heritage is linked to legacy, and this Heritage month, we invite you to start thinking about the financial legacy you will leave for your loved ones.

With Old Mutual Rewards you can learn how to manage your finances, make provision for your life’s “what-ifs” and ensure you leave a legacy you can be proud of. This is true financial wellbeing.

Financial wellbeing is about having a plan in place for life’s unexpected twists and turns, like illness, disability, retrenchment or the untimely passing of a loved one.

Join S Mag editor Thembalethu Zulu along with radio presenter Zanele Potelwa; Brett Cameron, head of rewards at Old Mutual and Priya Naicker, head: strategic retail marketing at Old Mutual, as they take a look at the holistic elements of a financial plan.

Date: Wednesday, September 29

Time: 6.30pm-7.30pm

Click here to register>>>

 

Win big with Old Mutual Rewards

Join the webinar, engage with us and you could win!

Five existing Old Mutual Rewards members and five new members will win 25,000 points (valued at R2,500) each.

You will need to register and join Old Mutual Rewards to redeem your points. You can either invest, donate or spend your points with any of the rewards partners below:

Competition Ts and Cs apply.

The time is now to take action and ensure you leave a legacy where your loved ones are provided for.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Ways to solve your money problems

SPONSORED | Communication and moving quickly to manage debt are the two keys to future financial wellness, says Old Mutual Finance CEO
Business
3 weeks ago

Unclaimed retirement funds run in the billions

According to the retirement fund sector, there is at least R42bn of unclaimed monies by pension fund members or their beneficiaries.
News
3 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...