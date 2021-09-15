S Mag

Markham x Khanyisa Klaas collaborate to fight gender-based violence

Menswear fashion brand aims to raise R1m to donate to worthy causes

15 September 2021 - 16:00
Join the movement for change and Help! Don’t Harm the women of SA.
Join the movement for change and Help! Don’t Harm the women of SA.
Image: Supplied/Markham

As a leading men’s fashion brand, looking good is important, but doing good is what makes the Markham Man. It’s the responsibility of men in SA to stand together, enforce change, and ensure a brighter future for all. This is the ethos of the Markham Men campaign Help! Don’t Harm, now in its third year, aiming to highlight injustices of violence.

Through its collaboration with upcoming female designer Khanyisa Klaas who created designer sweatshirts, for every garment sold, R100 will be donated towards initiatives that aim to bring an end to GBV. The goal is to raise R1m to donate to worthy causes. 

“Women can always come together,” says Klaas, speaking about the ability of women to unite and rally around important causes. Inspired by gatherings from the Women’s March of 1956 in which protesters famously declared that “Wathint’ abafazi, Wathint’ imbokodo” and the uprising against GBV after the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Khanyisa has created two graphics that depict this power.  

GBV murders are too close to home, says Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng on Tuesday urged everyone to do their part to counter sexual and gender-based violence, as the university ...
News
3 weeks ago

One of the trademarks of her work – along with the repeated curves and figures with a single, central eye – tends to be bold colour. This time, she experimented with more neutral, earthy tones, resulting in a capsule collection of bold yet wearable, versatile pieces that have just the right amount of conversation-starting potential. 

Markham X Khanyisa Klaas.
Markham X Khanyisa Klaas.
Image: Supplied/Markham
Markham X Khanyisa Klaas
Markham X Khanyisa Klaas
Image: Supplied/Markham

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Klaas hopes this is just what they’ll do: provide a talking point for men who wouldn’t ordinarily mention the issues of women’s rights in casual conversation. Markham has long advocated for men’s involvement in the fight against gender-based violence, and for the brand, there’s no more natural entry-point into this essential conversation than clothes. 

Building on the success of last season’s Neelo x Markham campaign, which raised almost R800,000 for Sonke Gender Justice, Help! Don’t Harm will is its biggest and boldest yet!

Join the movement for change and Help! Don’t Harm the women of SA.

Shop www.markham.co.za.

Watch the video below:

This article was paid for by Markham.

Bills tighten noose on abusers

It is a welcome development for parliament to adopt two bills aimed at fighting violence perpetrated against women and children.
Opinion
2 days ago

Bills to curb gender-based violence ‘depend on implementation’

While parliament adopted two bills aimed at curbing violence against women and children, families of victims who died at the hands of  loved ones ...
News
3 days ago

Portfolio committee on women and children wants accountability for GBV perpetrators

Parliament’s portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities has condemned the impregnation of young girls and teenagers and wants ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...