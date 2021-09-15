Markham x Khanyisa Klaas collaborate to fight gender-based violence
Menswear fashion brand aims to raise R1m to donate to worthy causes
As a leading men’s fashion brand, looking good is important, but doing good is what makes the Markham Man. It’s the responsibility of men in SA to stand together, enforce change, and ensure a brighter future for all. This is the ethos of the Markham Men campaign Help! Don’t Harm, now in its third year, aiming to highlight injustices of violence.
Through its collaboration with upcoming female designer Khanyisa Klaas who created designer sweatshirts, for every garment sold, R100 will be donated towards initiatives that aim to bring an end to GBV. The goal is to raise R1m to donate to worthy causes.
“Women can always come together,” says Klaas, speaking about the ability of women to unite and rally around important causes. Inspired by gatherings from the Women’s March of 1956 in which protesters famously declared that “Wathint’ abafazi, Wathint’ imbokodo” and the uprising against GBV after the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Khanyisa has created two graphics that depict this power.
One of the trademarks of her work – along with the repeated curves and figures with a single, central eye – tends to be bold colour. This time, she experimented with more neutral, earthy tones, resulting in a capsule collection of bold yet wearable, versatile pieces that have just the right amount of conversation-starting potential.
Klaas hopes this is just what they’ll do: provide a talking point for men who wouldn’t ordinarily mention the issues of women’s rights in casual conversation. Markham has long advocated for men’s involvement in the fight against gender-based violence, and for the brand, there’s no more natural entry-point into this essential conversation than clothes.
Building on the success of last season’s Neelo x Markham campaign, which raised almost R800,000 for Sonke Gender Justice, Help! Don’t Harm will is its biggest and boldest yet!
Join the movement for change and Help! Don’t Harm the women of SA.
This article was paid for by Markham.