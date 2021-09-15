Markham x Khanyisa Klaas collaborate to fight gender-based violence

As a leading men’s fashion brand, looking good is important, but doing good is what makes the Markham Man. It’s the responsibility of men in SA to stand together, enforce change, and ensure a brighter future for all. This is the ethos of the Markham Men campaign Help! Don’t Harm, now in its third year, aiming to highlight injustices of violence.

Through its collaboration with upcoming female designer Khanyisa Klaas who created designer sweatshirts, for every garment sold, R100 will be donated towards initiatives that aim to bring an end to GBV. The goal is to raise R1m to donate to worthy causes.

“Women can always come together,” says Klaas, speaking about the ability of women to unite and rally around important causes. Inspired by gatherings from the Women’s March of 1956 in which protesters famously declared that “Wathint’ abafazi, Wathint’ imbokodo” and the uprising against GBV after the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Khanyisa has created two graphics that depict this power.