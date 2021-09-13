Trevor Stuurman snaps Shane Eagle, Moozlie, YoungstaCPT and Courtnaé Paul for new G-Star RAW collection

The global rap icon was also an early inspiration for Shane Eagle: “I was born in 1996 when Snoop was moulding the future of hip hop for kids like me to grow into and to be inspired by till this day. For me, it was more of the ideology of how to come into the rap game, the need to rep who you are and where you’re from, so your growth can be tracked from that introduction. This is something you will see in my early work.”

Moozlie, who got to interview Snoop back when he was Snoop Lion, says he was easily one of the most famous, but coolest people she’d ever met. Courtnaé Paul says: “Not only has Snoop helped shape the culture that my life revolves around, but he has also done everything from DJ’ing to making cocktails and that’s the kind of person I am. Living life authentically, to the fullest with no boundaries.”