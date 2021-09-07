Snoop Dogg is the new face of G-Star RAW

Dutch denim brand G-Star RAW’s latest worldwide Hardcore Denim campaign is helmed by a custom-made version of the soundtrack single “Say it Witcha Booty”, by the multi-platinum artist and icon Snoop Dogg.

“I’m teaming up with G-Star because we are both pushing the field, staying ahead, cutting the edge. We are both masters of our craft – leading the game. You know what I’m saying? We look ahead,” says Snoop.

The living legend and a globally recognised innovator is simultaneously iconic and accessible, just like denim. G-Star RAW has a long tradition of working with “true originals'' such as Snoop, authentic and exceptional people who are one-of-a-kind and true masters of their craft.

The campaign merges G-Star RAW’s Hardcore Denim philosophy with Snoop’s signature blend of humour, style, and backside appreciation. The collaboration is brought to life by a video that celebrates denim booties, featuring men, women, islands, hot air balloons and yes … even doggs.

Gwenda Van Vliet, G-Star RAW chief marketing officer says, “Snoop Dogg is a true original: best in class, real and outspoken. He is continuously re-inventing himself and merges worlds in unexpected ways. Our joint campaign is bringing that philosophy to life, and is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to all denim booties.”

The G-Star RAW Say it Witcha Booty collaboration with Snoop Dogg debuts on September 8 2021.

For information on the Say it Witcha Booty campaign, visit www.gstarraw.com.

Watch the video below: