Melody Molale discusses the hot topics on Bernini's YouTube series

We spoke to Melody Molale about how she navigates being a woman entrepreneur and influencer, how she juggles the many roles she takes on and her insights on hot topics relating to how the media and social media landscape affects the lives of women.

How did your career begin and to what do you attribute your success?

My journey started many years ago soon after I graduated. I was offered a position as junior account executive at a PR agency. Though I appreciated the opportunity to work, I always knew my passion was fashion. The challenge was figuring out where and how to start. There weren’t many opportunities in the industry at the time and there weren’t a lot of outlets to showcase your fashion. When I stumbled across blogging it became that outlet for me and that’s where content creation began for me. It grew over the years as more platforms became available and accessible. Instagram was the first platform that made it possible to monetise my passion. Over the years the biggest challenge has been convincing brands to invest in influencer marketing, because when I started out it was still a new phenomenon.

How have you managed to stand up to a world that tends to stereotype women into one-dimensional roles?

I think the world is more open and accepting of the working woman today, however struggles and challenges still exist — women are still stereotyped to certain “gender” roles in and out of the workplace. I am grateful to the women that came before me, who fought to break some of those stereotypes. I am able to do what I do because of them. I stand up by not conforming to any of the stereotypes and continuing to push boundaries.

What are some of the topics you and other guests discuss on The Squadcast?

We speak about cancel culture in the industry, and whether it builds or destroys — and how it can be done more constructively. We also touch on representation in the media, its importance and necessity, which I think will be insightful. We discuss whether it's possible to have a thriving career as a social media influencer in SA. All the topics are really interesting and eye-opening, and the conversation is empowering.

What's your take on how cancel culture affects women in the spotlight?

At times cancel culture does seem to be harsher on women, which is really unfortunate. If cancel culture is about holding individuals accountable then it should be applied fairly across the board.

How important are the women in your life and why?

They have helped shape the woman that I am today — my mother especially. She is my biggest influence and supporter. Not only did she instil in me a good work ethic but also showing kindness to others in general.

What does it mean to you personally to be part of The Squadcast?

It means a lot to be able to lend my voice to such important issues that affect women on a daily basis. The conversations are necessary and it's great that Bernini is shining a spotlight on them and keeping the movement going.

Anyone who would like to be part of the Bernini Squadcast conversation on social media can visit the Facebook page or follow Bernini on Instagram and Twitter.

Bernini supports responsible drinking and encourages all South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly, wherever they may be. Alcohol is not for sale for people under 18 years.

This article was paid for by Bernini.