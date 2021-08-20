WATCH | Need a Friday boost? These skits will make your day

SA TikTok sensation Tiisetso Masike is known by thousands of his followers for making fun and relatable content about African families.

He has done it again in two recent videos in which he accurately and hilariously shared how African mothers battle to load airtime in their cellphones but can instantly tell if someone is expecting a child as early as three weeks into the pregnancy.

“She’s pregnant, I’m telling you. I think she’s three weeks pregnant. I saw the way she was eating. You’d swear she was eating for two people. She’s definitely pregnant. She’s glowing,” he said in a skit.

The claims are proved true by the woman’s husband, who greets the women before revealing the big news.