Beyoncé honours Black American cowboys and cowgirls in new collab
The singer's latest collab with sportswear giant has a strong Western vibe
The power and influence of the often uncelebrated black cowboy and cowgirl in American history is the inspiration behind singer Beyoncé's fourth fashion collaboration with Adidas: The Ivy Park Rodeo collection.
Beyoncé, who grew up going to rodeos in Texas, told Harper's Bazaar: “Many of them were originally called cowhands, who experienced great discrimination and were often forced to work with the worst, most temperamental horses. They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit. Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in western history and culture.”
This Western theme can clearly be seen in the choice of fabrics used for the apparel and accessories in the collection: dark denim washed terry cloth and splashes of bold purple cow print. Standout pieces include bodysuits, wide-leg snap trousers and bucket hats.
The denim takeover extends to footwear too. The IVP Ultraboost and IVP Forum Midi sneaker will be available in fresh colourways.
Sneaker lovers can also look forward to a new release: The IVP Super Sleek “Chunky” sneaker, which combines a classic upper with an exaggerated outsole.
Watch the first look at the Adidas x Ivy Park Rodeo collection: