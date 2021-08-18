Beyoncé honours Black American cowboys and cowgirls in new collab

The power and influence of the often uncelebrated black cowboy and cowgirl in American history is the inspiration behind singer Beyoncé's fourth fashion collaboration with Adidas: The Ivy Park Rodeo collection.

Beyoncé, who grew up going to rodeos in Texas, told Harper's Bazaar: “Many of them were originally called cowhands, who experienced great discrimination and were often forced to work with the worst, most temperamental horses. They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit. Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in western history and culture.”

This Western theme can clearly be seen in the choice of fabrics used for the apparel and accessories in the collection: dark denim washed terry cloth and splashes of bold purple cow print. Standout pieces include bodysuits, wide-leg snap trousers and bucket hats.

The denim takeover extends to footwear too. The IVP Ultraboost and IVP Forum Midi sneaker will be available in fresh colourways.