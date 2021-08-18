S Mag

Beyoncé honours Black American cowboys and cowgirls in new collab

The singer's latest collab with sportswear giant has a strong Western vibe

By Thango Ntwasa - 18 August 2021 - 12:41
Beyoncé models a look from the adidas x Ivy Park Rodeo collection.
Image: Supplied.

The power and influence of the often uncelebrated black cowboy and cowgirl in American history is the inspiration behind singer Beyoncé's fourth fashion collaboration with Adidas: The Ivy Park Rodeo collection.

Beyoncé, who grew up going to rodeos in Texas, told Harper's Bazaar: “Many of them were originally called cowhands, who experienced great discrimination and were often forced to work with the worst, most temperamental horses. They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit. Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in western history and culture.” 

This Western theme can clearly be seen in the choice of fabrics used for the apparel and accessories in the collection: dark denim washed terry cloth and splashes of bold purple cow print. Standout pieces include bodysuits, wide-leg snap trousers and bucket hats.

The denim takeover extends to footwear too. The IVP Ultraboost and IVP Forum Midi sneaker will be available in fresh colourways.

Pieces from adidas x Ivy Park Rodeo collection, from left: IVP Super Sleek 'Chunky' sneaker R2,799 • IVP Denim Snap Pants R2,699 • IVP Cut Out Bra R1,399 • IVP Denim Shirt R2,199.
Image: Supplied

Sneaker lovers can also look forward to a new release: The IVP Super Sleek “Chunky” sneaker, which combines a classic upper with an exaggerated outsole.

Watch the first look at the Adidas x Ivy Park Rodeo collection: 

The Ivy Park Rodeo collection drops at 12pm on August 19. See adidas.co.za

