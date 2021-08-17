‘5 years later... I still look at him that way'– Siya & Rachel Kolisi celebrate five years of marriage

The couple has in the past opened up about treating each other as equals in their marriage.

In an interview with Clicks, the couple spoke about overcoming hurdles in their relationship and coming out stronger on the other side.

“I grew up in a home where men go out to get the money and women stay home to cook and clean. I’ve had to realise my wife and I are equals,” Siya explained how he had to learn to support his wife.

“At the beginning, I said Rachel would take the children and I’d come home from training and put my feet up in front of the TV, but I had to remember I’m still a father and husband and my children and partner need my attention when I’m home.”

With Siya’s move to Durban to play for the Sharks, Rachel predicted in June that the next six months were going to be “hectic”.

“Had the best nine days with a Cape Town visit from Siyamthanda. I think if there's one thing I’ve really taken from the past year-and-a-half it’s to be intentional about being fully present in moments with loved ones. We have a pretty hectic six months ahead but a lot of good days to look forward to,” she said.