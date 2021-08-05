POLL | Is it right for Simba to cut the tomato sauce flavoured chips?

Fans of Simba's All Gold Tomato Sauce flavoured crisps are in meltdown mode after it was announced that the flavour would be discontinued.

Tomato sauce garnered the least amount of votes in Simba's “Choose Me or Lose Me” #SaveYourFlava campaign, in which Simba asked SA to vote to save one of three classic crisp flavours: All Gold Tomato Sauce, Cheese & Onion and Salt & Vinegar.

It managed only 18.01% of the votes.

The famous red packet will now be replaced by “new arrivals”.