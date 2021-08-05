Lerato Kganyago opens up about 4th miscarriage

Notorious for keeping her personal life private, media personality Lerato Kganyago left her fans shook when she recently revealed details about her relationships including the heartbreaking news that she went through another miscarriage this year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this month, the Metro FM DJ got candid about her devastation at losing yet another baby.

“I was pregnant. I’m sure you guys saw that I was really big ... then I had a miscarriage. Yes, I had a miscarriage this year again, it was my fourth miscarriage,” she revealed.

Lerato explained that she was over 12 weeks pregnant when she lost her child.

“I think I was three-four months pregnant but unfortunately I lost my baba ... life goes on. This is something that I didn’t want to discuss but since we’re having [an] honesty night ... I was looking forward to this pregnancy, I thought this time around that I had made it through because I had been trying so hard for a while,” Lerato said.

The DJ added that she went back to work a week after her miscarriage because she got a new radio show.

“I lost the baby a week after I got the show, and I had to come back because it was a brand new show and I didn’t want to drop the ball because this was something I always wanted.”