S Mag

5 times Shona Ferguson shared inspirational messages

By Masego Seemela - 04 August 2021 - 11:42
Actor, director Shona Ferguson is laid to rest today.
Actor, director Shona Ferguson is laid to rest today.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

It goes without saying the loss of actor and producer Shona Ferguson has left many shocked and in despair.

The much-loved creative passed away on July 30 at Milpark Hospital from Covid-19 related complications. He is being laid to rest today at a private ceremony in Ruimsig Johannesburg

Noted as one of South Africa’s most inspirational public figures, his passing not only comes as a major loss to the film and television industries, but has also left a gaping hole for those who looked to him for advice, direction and mentorship.

In celebration of Ferguson, here are five times he shared his light with fans on social media.

 1. A man of faith

One who boldly and loudly spoke about his faith, Ferguson was a very inspirational man. He often used his posts as a form of encouragement and motivation for his fans.

 

2. On maintaining inner peace

Ferguson was always positive, seemingly with no space for negative energy. The veteran actor preached how negative energy formed nothing but toxicity and how he had learnt throughout the years to protect his inner peace by cutting off negativity and toxic people.

3. Do something to change your life

Ferguson often motivated his fans and followers to keep grinding no matter how hard it was. The co-owner of Ferguson Film once used the hashtag #StopWhiningStartGrinding to help encourage people to keep on going as they had all the power to change their circumstances.

4. Family man

Despite being a man who had uccess and money, Ferguson still made sure to remind South Africans that nothing was more important than time spent with their loved ones. The executive producer was seen time and again boldly and loudly showing love to his wife and family.

5. Prayer, hope and faith: Key words in his inspirational posts

Three key words that were consistently highlighted in his inspirational messages were: prayer, faith and hope— that despite all that is happening in the world, many can lean on those attributes to keep going. 

Shona Ferguson to be buried in private ceremony

The Ferguson family has revealed that Shona's funeral will be a private ceremony attended by family members only.
S Mag
23 hours ago

'There was a time in my life I couldn’t afford toothpaste': Shona Ferguson on his humble beginnings

Some of the actors who discouraged this powerhouse were industry mates who are now on his payroll at Ferguson Films.
S Mag
1 month ago

A look back at some of our favourite celeb love stories

Your faves have come a long way...
S Mag
3 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting