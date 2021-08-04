5 times Shona Ferguson shared inspirational messages

It goes without saying the loss of actor and producer Shona Ferguson has left many shocked and in despair.

The much-loved creative passed away on July 30 at Milpark Hospital from Covid-19 related complications. He is being laid to rest today at a private ceremony in Ruimsig Johannesburg.

Noted as one of South Africa’s most inspirational public figures, his passing not only comes as a major loss to the film and television industries, but has also left a gaping hole for those who looked to him for advice, direction and mentorship.

In celebration of Ferguson, here are five times he shared his light with fans on social media.