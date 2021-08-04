5 times Shona Ferguson shared inspirational messages
It goes without saying the loss of actor and producer Shona Ferguson has left many shocked and in despair.
The much-loved creative passed away on July 30 at Milpark Hospital from Covid-19 related complications. He is being laid to rest today at a private ceremony in Ruimsig Johannesburg.
Noted as one of South Africa’s most inspirational public figures, his passing not only comes as a major loss to the film and television industries, but has also left a gaping hole for those who looked to him for advice, direction and mentorship.
In celebration of Ferguson, here are five times he shared his light with fans on social media.
1. A man of faith
One who boldly and loudly spoke about his faith, Ferguson was a very inspirational man. He often used his posts as a form of encouragement and motivation for his fans.
2. On maintaining inner peace
Ferguson was always positive, seemingly with no space for negative energy. The veteran actor preached how negative energy formed nothing but toxicity and how he had learnt throughout the years to protect his inner peace by cutting off negativity and toxic people.
3. Do something to change your life
Ferguson often motivated his fans and followers to keep grinding no matter how hard it was. The co-owner of Ferguson Film once used the hashtag #StopWhiningStartGrinding to help encourage people to keep on going as they had all the power to change their circumstances.
4. Family man
Despite being a man who had uccess and money, Ferguson still made sure to remind South Africans that nothing was more important than time spent with their loved ones. The executive producer was seen time and again boldly and loudly showing love to his wife and family.
5. Prayer, hope and faith: Key words in his inspirational posts
Three key words that were consistently highlighted in his inspirational messages were: prayer, faith and hope— that despite all that is happening in the world, many can lean on those attributes to keep going.