Atandwa Kani rumoured to have scored another Hollywood gig
Since making a brief cameo on the highly acclaimed Black Panther, South African born actor Atandwa Kani is rumoured to have landed a new role on an American series, Chronicles of a BLEEP Year Old Woman.
Word on the street is that the esteemed actor, who is based in the United States, is set to co-star alongside actress Tamra Paselk who is also the creator of the show.
The news of Kani’s new role was revealed by entertainment commentator Phil Mpela on The Tea Alert.
CASTING NEWS: Atandwa Kani in new US project— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 27, 2021
The South African actor has bagged himself another American acting gig #TheEntertainmentAlert #TikTokSawItFirst pic.twitter.com/AodjtaoPxs
Chronicles of a BLEEP Year Old Woman is a comedic series that follows the journey of a “coming of age” woman who yearns to pursue her dreams in the Big Apple.
The comedic production is Kani's second American series as he first appeared on a limited drama series called Terror Lake Drive where he played the role of Professor Nguma.
Although Kani has not said anything about the show and his role, social media users have been flooding his timeline with congratulatory messages for his new role.