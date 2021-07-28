Atandwa Kani rumoured to have scored another Hollywood gig

Since making a brief cameo on the highly acclaimed Black Panther, South African born actor Atandwa Kani is rumoured to have landed a new role on an American series, Chronicles of a BLEEP Year Old Woman.

Word on the street is that the esteemed actor, who is based in the United States, is set to co-star alongside actress Tamra Paselk who is also the creator of the show.

The news of Kani’s new role was revealed by entertainment commentator Phil Mpela on The Tea Alert.