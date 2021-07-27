IN PICTURES | Issa Rae's dreamy wedding

American actress Issa Rae has officially tied the knot to her longtime bae, Louis Diame.

The Insecure star shared the news to her 3.2 million Instagram followers on Monday that she and Diame tied the knot at a plush commune in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, in the South of France on Sunday.

In the ten glamorous photos she shared from her destination wedding, Rae was all smiles in her custom Vera Wang gown with her new husband, who looked dapper in a red Dolce & Gabbana suit.

With beautiful plains as her backdrop, Rae looked like she had stepped into a scene of a romantic Hollywood movie and she was cast for a role of a blushing bride.