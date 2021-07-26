S Mag

IN PICTURES | 3 times Cardi B slayed her maternity looks

By Masego Seemela - 26 July 2021 - 00:00
Cardi B keeps serving fierce maternity looks.
Cardi B keeps serving fierce maternity looks.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Since publicly revealing last month that she and rapper Offset are expecting their second child together, American rapper Cardi B has been bringing a whole new meaning to “mom-chic ” with her fierce maternity looks.  

The rapper, who is currently heavily pregnant with her second child, keeps proving that despite being pregnant your maternity wardrobe shouldn’t lack that "pizzazz".

Here are three times Cardi served maternity flames on the socials:

For her daughter Kulture’s third birthday, the Bodak Yellow musician wore a stunning pink "princess-like" dress befitting the fairytale party theme.

One who's not afraid to take fashion risks, Cardi stepped out in a colourful chic jumpsuit which she paired with a turquoise headwrap, bold jewelry and stunning sunglasses.

Proving she glows different when pregnant, Cardi served nothing but flames when she sported a tight burgundy dress that she paired with her long sleek hair and Birkin bag. 

WATCH | Wait, Cardi B is South African? This viral kid thinks so!

When did Cardi B get the green book of life?
S Mag
3 months ago

Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 Grammy Awards

The Grammys were filled with a lot of hits and misses, here's who wore what.
S Mag
4 months ago

WATCH | LOL! Jason Derulo goes through the most trying to pronounce Cardi B's real name

Cardi B's real name, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, proved to be a little bit of a mouthful
S Mag
1 year ago

WATCH | Fix the 'holes' in the house! — Little girl asking about Cardi B's 'WAP' is too cute

Children have a different interpretation of Cardi B's song 'WAP'. This viral video has seen many parents share their little ones' versions of the ...
S Mag
9 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?