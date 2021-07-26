IN PICTURES | 3 times Cardi B slayed her maternity looks
Since publicly revealing last month that she and rapper Offset are expecting their second child together, American rapper Cardi B has been bringing a whole new meaning to “mom-chic ” with her fierce maternity looks.
The rapper, who is currently heavily pregnant with her second child, keeps proving that despite being pregnant your maternity wardrobe shouldn’t lack that "pizzazz".
Here are three times Cardi served maternity flames on the socials:
For her daughter Kulture’s third birthday, the Bodak Yellow musician wore a stunning pink "princess-like" dress befitting the fairytale party theme.
One who's not afraid to take fashion risks, Cardi stepped out in a colourful chic jumpsuit which she paired with a turquoise headwrap, bold jewelry and stunning sunglasses.
Proving she glows different when pregnant, Cardi served nothing but flames when she sported a tight burgundy dress that she paired with her long sleek hair and Birkin bag.