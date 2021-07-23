Fashion school: Pyer Moss reinvents black history on the runway
Kirby Jean-Raymond’s work at his fashion house, Pyer Moss, has never been anything short of controversial. So it’s no surprise he chose to take on a heavy subject for his debut at Paris Fashion Week’s 2022 couture show.
In an attempt to question black trauma, Jean-Raymond took attendees to the past with pieces that paid homage to black inventors who were not given the appropriate credit or esteem for their work. While some of the creations from the Pyer Moss show might be on the nose for some, many on social media where left confounded by the inventions on display. Here is a look at some of Jean-Raymond’s chosen looks and the incredible minds behind them.
Peanut Man
What has become the most famed look from the Pyer Moss show is the peanut butter costume that is an echo of the camp theme from the 2019 Met Gala.
The inventor behind it was environmentalist George Washington Carver, known by many as the Peanut Man who had a number of nut-based products that he sold.
While his products never gained commercial success, Carver also developed a number of techniques that improved soil so poor farmers could produce their own food for healthier lifestyles.
The curtain rod
While many a fashion lover might think this is a reference to a scene from Gone With the Wind where the main character upcycles her furniture into a gown, they would be wrong.
Escaping the handy mechanics of a Little Edie style curtain-dress, the look references engineer Samuel Scottron, who invented the curtain rod.
The patented invention is one of six from under Scottron’s belt that also includes a mirror bracket that allows the user to view their reflection the same way others would see them.
Fire escape
The original idea of a fire escape ladder came into prominence in 1849 thanks to George Huttman and George Kornelio, but it was only when Joseph Winters remixed the idea of easy-access escapes that it became the famed invention that it is today.
With buildings being built higher and higher, Winters realised a solution was needed, especially for firefighters who could not access the buildings in those crucial moments.
Foldable chair
Perhaps the oddest thing to see on a runway, Jean-Raymond pays homage to Nathaniel Alexander, who invented the folding chair. While some might flash back to dramatic fight scenes from WWE Wrestling, the invention was Alexander’s attempt at creating a convenient chair for schools and churches. Not much is known about Alexander’s personal life.
Electric lighting
Thomas Edison, famed for inventing the light bulb, had formed the Edison Pioneers whch was made up of his most distinguished former employees. The first black member was Lewis Latimer who became an integral member of the group as one of its most forward thinking inventers.
While his collaborative work on the electric lamp among others earned him a small notoriety, it was his incredible contribution to literature with Incandescent Electric Lighting, a first for its field, that brought him fame. Latimer also supervised the installation of electric lights in New York, London and Montreal.
Hair curler and comb
While load-shedding has pushed many of us to embrace devices that don’t require electricity, ingenious minds were already looking at how to live without the great convenience it brought into their lives.
Solomon Harper invented the first electric hair comb and later updated it with hair curlers that would not require a socket. Sadly, even with his expertise in hair and beauty, Harper did not receive recognition or payment for his creations.
Mop
Before the invention of the mop, using a wet method to scrub one’s floor was a huge need.
Something TW Steward solved when he sought a solution to cleaning slate, stone and marble floors.
His immense contribution to household chores was made even bigger when he added a device to mops which meant that they could be wrung without using one’s hands.