Fashion school: Pyer Moss reinvents black history on the runway

Peanut Man

What has become the most famed look from the Pyer Moss show is the peanut butter costume that is an echo of the camp theme from the 2019 Met Gala.

The inventor behind it was environmentalist George Washington Carver, known by many as the Peanut Man who had a number of nut-based products that he sold.

While his products never gained commercial success, Carver also developed a number of techniques that improved soil so poor farmers could produce their own food for healthier lifestyles.

The curtain rod

While many a fashion lover might think this is a reference to a scene from Gone With the Wind where the main character upcycles her furniture into a gown, they would be wrong.

Escaping the handy mechanics of a Little Edie style curtain-dress, the look references engineer Samuel Scottron, who invented the curtain rod.

The patented invention is one of six from under Scottron’s belt that also includes a mirror bracket that allows the user to view their reflection the same way others would see them.