S Mag

Viewers shared touching messages to honour Rhythm City's last episode

By Masego Seemela - 22 July 2021 - 10:03
Rhythm City star Mpho Molepo was one of the most loved characters on the popular soapie.
Rhythm City star Mpho Molepo was one of the most loved characters on the popular soapie.
Image: SUPPLIED

Millions of viewers were left seemingly heartbroken and sad when they witnessed e.tv’s long-standing soapie, Rhythm City, come to an end this past Friday.

A show that many have been following for more than a decade is going to be replaced by a new local daily drama, House of Zwide.

While many viewers grew to love some of the characters on Rhythm City, many were glad to have followed the captivating storyline since the show’s inception.

In the last episode, viewers witnessed a performance by TKZee’s Kabelo Mabalane, singer Simmy and a heartfelt story ending. Although the show will no longer air on the popular timeslot, fans have applauded the soapie for always being authentic to the culture and promoting local music.   

Here are some of the tributes from fans on social media: 

'Blood & Water' star Thabang Molaba's island getaway

The actor shared snaps from his time at the Maldives.
S Mag
5 days ago

‘I am working on my own record label’: Nadia Nakai on parting ways with Family Tree

The rapper reflects on telling label boss Cassper Nyovest.
S Mag
6 days ago

Jada Pinkett-Smith on shaving her head due to hair loss

The star revealed the radiant new look on her Instagram page.
S Mag
6 days ago

Lewis Hamilton, Connie Chiume & Anele Zondo: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

A roundup of three things from the weekend.
S Mag
3 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?