Viewers shared touching messages to honour Rhythm City's last episode
Millions of viewers were left seemingly heartbroken and sad when they witnessed e.tv’s long-standing soapie, Rhythm City, come to an end this past Friday.
A show that many have been following for more than a decade is going to be replaced by a new local daily drama, House of Zwide.
While many viewers grew to love some of the characters on Rhythm City, many were glad to have followed the captivating storyline since the show’s inception.
I can't believe that I am watching #RhythmCity for the last time pic.twitter.com/lXFrklcaaw— Sibongile🇮🇹 (@SboshSibongile1) July 16, 2021
In the last episode, viewers witnessed a performance by TKZee’s Kabelo Mabalane, singer Simmy and a heartfelt story ending. Although the show will no longer air on the popular timeslot, fans have applauded the soapie for always being authentic to the culture and promoting local music.
No soapie in Mzansi will ever appreciate local music like #RhythmCity 🙌🙌— National Sweetheart 😍 (@Ree_Chaka) July 16, 2021
Here are some of the tributes from fans on social media:
#RhythmCity was the first production to give me a chance to transition from acting into directing. After leaving the show on-screen, I trained in multi-camera directing and got my first taste of the “Hot Seat”. Thank you for making a mark in all of our careers! ♥️ https://t.co/PkGwj0kMYg— Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) July 16, 2021
We will forever miss this show.❤😭#RhythmCity pic.twitter.com/YeVbkGGtKr— Tebogo💛 (@TebogoJuniorSA) July 16, 2021
#RhythmCity gave us Naomi Fischer & David Genaro. I'll forever be grateful🥺 pic.twitter.com/xIdotEqeaE— Siv (@me_siviwe) July 16, 2021