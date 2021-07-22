'My unconditional hero': Naomi Campbell remembers Nelson Mandela

In commemoration of the memory of the late great anti-apartheid revolutionary and philanthropist Nelson Mandela, supermodel Naomi Campbell reflected on the life of the icon on what would have been his birthday this past Sunday.

The supermodel, who had the privilege of meeting the former State president several times when he was alive, shared how grateful she is to have met such an “incredible man”.

Campbell reflected on the moments she shared with tata Madida by taking to Instagram with a reel of pictures and videos from the times she was blessed to be in presence of the great leader.

In her heartfelt post, Campbell expressed grateful she is to have been able to be in Tata’s life for the “last 20 years” adding how much Madiba was a “testament of positive action”.

She also remembered the nation’s treasure as a “humble and wise” person who used to encourage everyone to reach their goals. “Nelson Mandela my unconditional hero… the silence that we would sit in speaks volumes to me even more so now, than then!”