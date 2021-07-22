S Mag

'My unconditional hero': Naomi Campbell remembers Nelson Mandela

By Masego Seemela - 22 July 2021 - 10:05
Supermodel Naomi Campbell reflects on the times she spent with Nelson Mandela.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell reflects on the times she spent with Nelson Mandela.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

In commemoration of the memory of the late great anti-apartheid revolutionary and philanthropist Nelson Mandela, supermodel Naomi Campbell reflected on the life of the icon on what would have been his birthday this past Sunday.

The supermodel, who had the privilege of meeting the former State president several times when he was alive, shared how grateful she is to have met such an “incredible man”.

Campbell reflected on the moments she shared with tata Madida by taking to Instagram with a reel of pictures and videos from the times she was blessed to be in presence of the great leader.

In her heartfelt post, Campbell expressed grateful she is to have been able to be in Tata’s life for the “last 20 years” adding how much Madiba was a “testament of positive action”.

She also remembered the nation’s treasure as a “humble and wise” person who used to encourage everyone to reach their goals. “Nelson Mandela my unconditional hero… the silence that we would sit in speaks volumes to me even more so now, than then!”   

Actor Idris Elba, Naomi Campbell call for Ghana to protect LGBT+ community

Actor Idris Elba and model Naomi Campbell have joined 65 other British celebrities, designers and politicians in calling for Ghana's president to ...
News
4 months ago

‘There is no greater love’: Naomi Campbell welcomes first baby

Supermodel Naomi Campbell becomes a mother.
S Mag
2 months ago

Queen B has always ruled social media even before the word 'influencer' was coined

In the last 10 years, Bonang Matheba has not only owned “champagne darling” but she defined television, radio and social media – pop culture was ...
Entertainment
1 week ago

4 beauty trends to boost your mood

Use makeup to lift your mood with empowering makeup updates, fun packaging, and eco-friendly brands
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?