3 Delicious ways to eat a burger that doesn’t involve the usual bun

There’s nothing like enjoying a homemade classic burger, but what’s even better is switching things up and trying out a bun-free alternative that’s equally as delicious.

A life indoors seems to be what we’re accustomed to these days, hence there’s no harm in going beyond the bun and beef with these three creative takes of the much loved classic burger.

Although a traditional burger that’s off the grill remains unmatched, one thing you can’t do is restrict yourself to this one recipe when there are so many other tasty alternatives that you can enjoy this savoury grilled meal filled with juicy toppings.

Here are three ways to enjoy a burger sans bun: