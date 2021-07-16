WATCH | ‘What's going to be left of SA for us kids?’ - 7-year-old's message for looters will melt your heart

As thousands pour on to social media to weigh in on the unrest in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, a young girl has grabbed the nation's attention for her passionate message to looters.

Seven-year-old YouTuber Taylor Morrison took to Instagram this week to share a video of herself “freaking out” at the unrest.

In it, she slammed those who were "walking around with TVs on their heads" and addressed the “bad people” directly.

“Can I ask just one polite question? What's going to be left of SA for us children when we are grown ups? A plain desert? Sand? So we must eat the sand? Is that what you are saying?' she asked those involved in the riots and unrest.