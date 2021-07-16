WATCH | Lesego "Les Da Chef" Semenya’s family say last goodbye

It was an emotional day for friends and family members of the late Lesego “Les Da Chef” Semenya as they said their final goodbyes at his funeral on Friday.

The Soweto-born chef and media personality passed away on Monday after succumbing to Covid-19.

Sharing details for the funeral on Thursday evening, Lesego’s girlfriend, Sisipho Gcanga, recalled when the late chef had taken her to his mother’s grave in early January and said she was disheartened to return there without him.

“Les took me to his mom’s grave in January. Never imagined I’d be back there so soon laying him to rest by her,” she wrote.

Lesego was laid to rest in a brief, Covid-19 respecting ceremony. Few took to the pulpit at his funeral but many sent through tributes via video, remembering him as a generous and humorous person.

“Abuti Lesego, I got a hug on Christmas day when you came home, not knowing it will be your last. It will be late to tell you I love you. I was shocked by the news. Rest in peace,” his brother Joy Semenya said in a sent message.

“It’s quite unbelievable, I can’t believe I have to do a tribute for someone I thought was going to live forever.. He was one of the most tender, loving kind people I ever met. I will miss him,” said talent manager Miz Marcee.

“The only consolation I draw from what has happened is that Lesego is with his mother. The two of us shared this badge of mamas’ boys and at least he’s with his mother. To Sisipho, thank you for showing my friend love,” shared journalist Koketso Sachane.