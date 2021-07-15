Slay in this season's fashion trend: the waistcoat

There’s no need to be a basic Betty when working your way up the corporate ladder.

Whether you embrace your inner corporate queen or dive into a new preppy style, here is how you can slay in this season’s favourite trend –the waistcoat.

Layer your heart out

The great thing about winter is that we can layer up in the right fit for our individual styles. For a saturated closet consider colour-blocking your heart out with winter coats.

Alternatively, swap your blazer for a waistcoat when opting for favourite polo necks and oversized sweaters that will cinch the waist.

Keep the look comfy and casual with cargo pants or denim you can spruce up with your favourite pair of heels.