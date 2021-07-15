Slay in this season's fashion trend: the waistcoat
There’s no need to be a basic Betty when working your way up the corporate ladder.
Whether you embrace your inner corporate queen or dive into a new preppy style, here is how you can slay in this season’s favourite trend –the waistcoat.
Layer your heart out
The great thing about winter is that we can layer up in the right fit for our individual styles. For a saturated closet consider colour-blocking your heart out with winter coats.
Alternatively, swap your blazer for a waistcoat when opting for favourite polo necks and oversized sweaters that will cinch the waist.
Keep the look comfy and casual with cargo pants or denim you can spruce up with your favourite pair of heels.
Prints please
Keep the look uniform with a matching pinstripe set or break up the look with pattern blocking.
For anyone who is a novice, play it safe with colour complementing prints no matter how distinct they may be.
Unleash your inner Gucci goddess styling a full-on layered print look with a babushka scarf or headwrap.
Top textures
Make oversized waistcoats a statement with tweed or muted puffers. Keep pleather Bermuda shorts work-friendly by pairing them with knee-high boots.
Don’t be shy to pair your waistcoat with wide-leg trousers to compliment any body shape or size. Look out for pastel toned fur and bold coloured accented waistcoats.