S Mag

Slay in this season's fashion trend: the waistcoat

By Nombuso Kumalo and Thango Ntwasa - 15 July 2021 - 17:08
American actress Keke Palmer.
American actress Keke Palmer.

There’s no need to be a basic Betty when working your way up the corporate ladder.

Whether you embrace your inner corporate queen or dive into a new preppy style, here is how you can slay in this season’s favourite trend –the waistcoat.

Layer your heart out

The great thing about winter is that we can layer up in the right fit for our individual styles. For a saturated closet consider colour-blocking your heart out with winter coats.

Alternatively, swap your blazer for a waistcoat when opting for favourite polo necks and oversized sweaters that will cinch the waist.

Keep the look comfy and casual with cargo pants or denim you can spruce up with your favourite pair of heels.

 

Actress Laura Harrier.
Actress Laura Harrier.
Image: Getty Images

Prints please

Keep the look uniform with a matching pinstripe set or break up the look with pattern blocking.

For anyone who is a novice, play it safe with colour complementing prints no matter how distinct they may be.

Unleash your inner Gucci goddess styling a full-on layered print look with a babushka scarf or headwrap.

Top textures

Make oversized waistcoats a statement with tweed or muted puffers. Keep pleather Bermuda shorts work-friendly by pairing them with knee-high boots.

Don’t be shy to pair your waistcoat with wide-leg trousers to compliment any body shape or size. Look out for pastel toned fur and bold coloured accented waistcoats.

3 of the best: Splurge-worthy wishlist

Feel your ultimate best with these splurge items.
S Mag
1 week ago

4 beauty trends to boost your mood

Use makeup to lift your mood with empowering makeup updates, fun packaging, and eco-friendly brands
S Mag
2 weeks ago

How to make your own rice water to help hydrate your hair and promote faster growth

This age-old tradition is the latest viral DIY haircare secret.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Beauty mood boosters to add to your vanity case

Brighten your mood with these on-trend beauty products.
S Mag
6 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?
From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals