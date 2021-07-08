Say ‘I do’ with Sterns’ 125-year celebration rings
Share the joy with Sterns as they commemorate 125 years of happiness and love. Sterns has been the home of diamonds since 1896, and celebrating life’s special moments with their valued customers has been their greatest delight.
As Sterns celebrates this milestone birthday, the jeweller is proud of its heritage as the people’s jeweller and 125 years of beautiful craftsmanship, which has been a part of countless forevers. All its diamonds are considerately sourced, cut, polished, and crafted to stand the test of time — from “I do” and beyond.
In its signature spirit of sharing joy, and to celebrate more than a century of exquisite design, Sterns has created two timeless engagement rings for your special day.
Both rings have been thoughtfully designed and expertly crafted to mark this landmark — in true Sterns fashion — with a dazzling gift of forever.
The Sterns Birthday Wish ring embodies a lifetime of neverending pleasure and romance. Make a wish with this large, pillow-shaped, double-halo cushion setting, which is hand-set with 125 brilliant diamonds. With a diamond for every year of Sterns’ magnificent history, this ring’s endless sparkle will give you a lifetime of joy.
Say “I love you” yesterday, today, and forever with the Trilogy ring. This breathtaking engagement ring features three radiant, round-cut diamonds, which are accentuated with fine-cut diamonds on the band and an elegant four-claw setting with a total diamond weight of 1.25 carats. This special ring is an extraordinary gift to mark a momentous occasion.
The Sterns 125-year celebration rings are available at sterns.co.za.
This article was paid for by Sterns.