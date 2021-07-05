Cape Town's first black-owned craft brewery humanises sex workers

#SayHerName. That’s what craft brewer Lethu Tshabangu wants you to do when you pick up the special release of his Utywala Sorghum Saison this winter.

That name could be Thembi, a 40-year-old churchgoing mother of two who died while being chased by police. Perhaps 19-year-old Samantha, murdered while at work. Or Anitha, who sees clients to support herself and two younger siblings. Many names, but one thing in common — they are all sex workers who suffered, and continue to suffer, because their work remains a crime under law.

But, in a co-lab with the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT), Tshabangu is doing his bit to change that.

“It’s a conversation that began on my podcast, which brings conversations with ordinary people to create a relationship between people and craft beer,” explains Tshabangu, founder of Ukhamba Beerworx, Cape Town’s first black-owned craft brewery. “On one episode we had ladies from SWEAT, and they really educated me about sex work and the struggles they face. I realised I’m ignorant on the topic because we don’t talk about it. We have mastered the art of acting as if sex work doesn’t exist. And sex workers are struggling because of it.”