S Mag

Swimming caps designed for Afro-textured hair barred from the Olympics

By Masego Seemela - 01 July 2021 - 12:35
Inclusive swimwear for Afro hair is barred from Olympics because elite athletes ‘don’t require caps of such size’.
Inclusive swimwear for Afro hair is barred from Olympics because elite athletes ‘don’t require caps of such size’.
Image: Picture: 123RF/NEJRON

Soul Cap, a black-owned company that focuses on creating inclusive swimming caps, has been denied certification for use at the Olympics by the Federation For International Competitions In Water Sports (FINA). 

According to UK newspaper Metro, the federation has barred elite athletes from competing while wearing the larger sized swimming cap which is designed to accommodate diverse hair types.

The group also stated that the caps won't be allowed because they don't "fit the natural form of the head".  

Since its inception, the brand provided 40,000 caps to swimmers across the globe.
Since its inception, the brand provided 40,000 caps to swimmers across the globe.
Image: Soulcap.com

Speaking to the publication, co-founders Toks Ahmed and Michael Chapman shared their disappointment at the federation and its "failure to acknowledge the diversity of competitive swimmers".

"‘For younger swimmers, feeling included and seeing yourself in a sport at a young age is crucial," Ahmed remarked on the federation's decision. "‘FINA’s recent dismissal could discourage many younger athletes from pursuing the sport as they progress through local, county and national competitive swimming. How do we achieve participation and representation in the world of competition swimmers, if the governing body stops suitable swimwear from being available to those who are underrepresented?"

Ahmed and Chapman came up with the concept of the inclusive swimwear in 2017 after an encounter with a woman with Afro hair who was struggling with the size of her swimming cap. 

3 benefits of an at-home hair detox

Struggling with product build-up, flaking scalp, or lacklustre, dehydrated hair? Your hair may be crying out for a hair detox.
S Mag
1 day ago

How to make your own rice water to help hydrate your hair and promote faster growth

This age-old tradition is the latest viral DIY haircare secret.
S Mag
6 days ago

Men’s guide to relaxing hair

Whether you call them skrrr skrrr or ama2000s, there is no doubt that the risk-taking, new generation of young gents is changing the face of grooming.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Six trends you need to know in the world of male grooming

From the shift in grooming through the lens of male aesthetics to tackling the art of manscaping, the bros need some self-love too.
S Mag
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...