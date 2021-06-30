S Mag

3 benefits of an at-home hair detox

By Nokubonga Thusi - 30 June 2021 - 12:00
Hair trends celebrating natural texture and DIY hair solutions.
DIY is the name of the game as lockdowns minimise our frequency of visits to the hair salon. While you plan your next appointment; pore over hair trends celebrating natural texture and DIY hair solutions.

Here are three benefits of an at-home detox

  1. Break down product build-up: No one likes greasy hair that looks weighed down, so a detox shampoo and conditioner will ensure that oil, dirt, impurities, and product build-up from haircare products are swiftly removed. Using conditioners, hair masks, styling aids, and heat protection mists can result in build-up if you don’t use a shampoo specifically designed to deeply clean and clarify.

  2. Call in super ingredients: For your next wash day, look to products with these ingredients: activated charcoal, bentonite clay, and aloe vera, which help to deeply cleanse product build-up, purify the scalp and give hair a huge dose of hydration.

  3. Promote healthy scalp: A healthy scalp equals healthy hair, so don’t neglect it. Is your scalp excessively oily, dry and flaky, or maybe itchy and irritable? Then add a scalp treatment to your hair-detox routine to help restore and soothe the scalp skin. 

