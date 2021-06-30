3 benefits of an at-home hair detox
DIY is the name of the game as lockdowns minimise our frequency of visits to the hair salon. While you plan your next appointment; pore over hair trends celebrating natural texture and DIY hair solutions.
Here are three benefits of an at-home detox
- Break down product build-up: No one likes greasy hair that looks weighed down, so a detox shampoo and conditioner will ensure that oil, dirt, impurities, and product build-up from haircare products are swiftly removed. Using conditioners, hair masks, styling aids, and heat protection mists can result in build-up if you don’t use a shampoo specifically designed to deeply clean and clarify.
- Call in super ingredients: For your next wash day, look to products with these ingredients: activated charcoal, bentonite clay, and aloe vera, which help to deeply cleanse product build-up, purify the scalp and give hair a huge dose of hydration.
- Promote healthy scalp: A healthy scalp equals healthy hair, so don’t neglect it. Is your scalp excessively oily, dry and flaky, or maybe itchy and irritable? Then add a scalp treatment to your hair-detox routine to help restore and soothe the scalp skin.