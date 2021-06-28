American Swiss celebrates 125 years of diamond design with 2021 Masterpiece collection
Shop American Swiss’s brand-new collection of luxury diamond jewellery
For a while now, American Swiss has been offering us bespoke service and jewellery designs, making it a big local jeweller able to offer a personal touch. “The more we offered our special service, the more our customers started asking for it,” says Shani Naidoo, jewellery group director at The Foschini Group, which owns American Swiss.
The demand for personalised service and exclusive designs made the company realise that its customers were looking for something different, she says.
To meet the demand for something more than “just a tennis bracelet”, the retailer is launching its Masterpieces collection for 2021 to coincide with 125 years of diamond design. The first Masterpieces collection was launched in 2019.
It’s an exquisite range of luxury diamond neckpieces, bangles, bracelets, earrings, and rings. American Swiss worked closely with a few of its longstanding international partners to conceptualise and create this collection, and each piece has been expertly and exclusively designed.
“The Masterpieces collection is reminiscent of a bygone era when diamonds were celebrated as highly prized treasures,” Naidoo says. “Each handset piece is unique and has been crafted to perfection.”
The name of the collection — Masterpieces — is an indication of the kind of jewellery that's included. They’re works of art, really. “Each piece is really the pinnacle of the existing American Swiss collection. It’s the culmination of what American Swiss has been doing for the past 125 years,”
The Masterpieces collection will be available online and in selected American Swiss stores countrywide. Customers are invited to book a consultation and place their orders.
For more information, visit americanswiss.co.za.
This article was paid for by American Swiss.