American Swiss celebrates 125 years of diamond design with 2021 Masterpiece collection

Shop American Swiss’s brand-new collection of luxury diamond jewellery

28 June 2021 - 11:00
Salt and Pepper collection: 9ct rose gold salt and pepper diamond twinset ring.
Image: Supplied/American Swiss

For a while now, American Swiss has been offering us bespoke service and jewellery designs, making it a big local jeweller able to offer a personal touch. “The more we offered our special service, the more our customers started asking for it,” says Shani Naidoo, jewellery group director at The Foschini Group, which owns American Swiss

The demand for personalised service and exclusive designs made the company realise that its customers were looking for something different, she says.

Precious Pink collection: 18ct rose gold morganite and diamond ring.
Image: Supplied/American Swiss
Golden Magnificence collection: 18ct yellow gold and diamond bangles
Image: Supplied/American Swiss

To meet the demand for something more than “just a tennis bracelet”, the retailer is launching its Masterpieces collection for 2021 to coincide with 125 years of diamond design. The first Masterpieces collection was launched in 2019.

It’s an exquisite range of luxury diamond neckpieces, bangles, bracelets, earrings, and rings. American Swiss worked closely with a few of its longstanding international partners to conceptualise and create this collection, and each piece has been expertly and exclusively designed. 

“The Masterpieces collection is reminiscent of a bygone era when diamonds were celebrated as highly prized treasures,” Naidoo says. “Each handset piece is unique and has been crafted to perfection.”

The name of the collection — Masterpieces — is an indication of the kind of jewellery that's included. They’re works of art, really. “Each piece is really the pinnacle of the existing American Swiss collection. It’s the culmination of what American Swiss has been doing for the past 125 years,” 

The Masterpieces collection will be available online and in selected American Swiss stores countrywide. Customers are invited to book a consultation and place their orders. 

For more information, visit americanswiss.co.za.

The Ruby set: 18ct yellow gold, created ruby and diamond necklace and earrings.
Image: Supplied/American Swiss
Golden Magnificence collection: 18ct yellow gold and diamond necklace and earrings.
Image: Supplied/American Swiss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This article was paid for by American Swiss.

