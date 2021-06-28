American Swiss celebrates 125 years of diamond design with 2021 Masterpiece collection

For a while now, American Swiss has been offering us bespoke service and jewellery designs, making it a big local jeweller able to offer a personal touch. “The more we offered our special service, the more our customers started asking for it,” says Shani Naidoo, jewellery group director at The Foschini Group, which owns American Swiss.

The demand for personalised service and exclusive designs made the company realise that its customers were looking for something different, she says.