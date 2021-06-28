Inspired by the classics, these five watches are our new faves

Your watch says a lot about you, your personality, and your lifestyle, but your wrist game can also express your allegiance to movements of social and environmental change through what you choose to wear.

Watches, particularly mechanical ones, are made to last and can be passed on for many generations, which is why the right choice can also act as a worthy investment. But the choices are numerous so, to get you started, we highlight a few “new” favourites that won’t necessarily break the bank.

Swatch, the brand associated with fun plastic watches, relaunched its original collection from 1983 last year, this time replacing all parts with bio-sourced materials. This indicates a huge shift for the brand that gets its name from the contraction of “second watch”, with those original playful timepieces intended as casual, disposable accessories.

For many people though, a Swatch is their first watch and holds great sentimental value, which means fewer might have ended up on a dumpsite anyway. The new 47mm Swatch Big Bold in Bioceramic further highlights the company’s commitment to more sustainable manufacturing. Made from two-thirds ceramic and one-third bio-sourced plastic, Bioceramic is both resilient and resistant with a silk-like touch. Available in five colours, R2 170.