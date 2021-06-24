S Mag

This R48 000 dress Bonang wore has the streets talking

By Masego Seemela - 24 June 2021 - 11:12
Bonang Matheba has the streets convinced that she's "rich rich".
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Media personality Bonang Matheba, who recently moved to America, has got tongues wagging on social media after she stepped out wearing a stunning dress reported to be worth R48 000.

Queen B, as she’s popularly known, recently took to the streets of New York in clothing items, shoes and a bag, which amounts to R70 000. 

Matheba is no stranger to the soft life and her subtle flexes always leaves her fans and followers shoo at how rich the media personality seemingly is. 

Here are some of the reactions to Bonang's "rich aunty" look: 

