Pearl Modiadie opens up about alleged sexual harassment at major radio station

Media personality Pearl Modiadie has left the socials shook after she opened up about experiencing sexual harassment at her previous workplace.

Modiadie, who at first was afraid to go public about being a victim of sexual harassment at her former job, has detailed the numerous disturbing experiences she endured under her male manager while working at a national broadcasting station.

This is following a report made by Sunday World which gave the media personality the courage to confirm the story on social media.

In a tweet that has since got many rallying behind the radio personality for claiming back her power by speaking out, Modiadie alluded how "grateful" she was that the media "picked it up" as she would've never had the courage to speak out about the sexual harassment she was subjected to at Metro FM.